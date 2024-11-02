Germany’s coalition parties back resolution to protect Jewish life, address rising antisemitism

Germany’s ruling coalition parties – the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, and Free Democrats (FDP) – have reached an agreement with the Union faction (CDU/CSU) on a joint draft resolution titled “Never Again Is Now: Protecting, Preserving, and Strengthening Jewish Life in Germany,” according to reports by Deutsche Welle, ZEIT ONLINE, and Süddeutsche Zeitung.

This resolution aims to protect Jewish life in Germany and is set to be introduced, debated, and voted on in the German Bundestag next week. Despite possible dissenters, a majority in Parliament is expected to support the resolution.

The resolution demands better protection of Jewish life in Germany, defining it as a state and societal task. It states that all forms of antisemitism are condemned and calls on the Federal Government and local governments to take measures against anti-Jewish hostility.

The draft resolution emphasizes that “the commitment to protect Jewish life in Germany is the common task of all democrats” and includes measures against antisemitism in state-funded areas, calling for reforms in education and the General Equal Treatment Act.

The deputy faction leaders Dirk Wiese (SPD), Konstantin von Notz (Greens), Konstantin Kuhle (FDP), and Andrea Lindholz (CSU) jointly stated: “Germany bears a special responsibility for the protection of Jewish life in Germany in light of the Shoah.” HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR Eva Szepesi, who survived Auschwitz, is joined by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at an International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at the Bundestag, last month. Antisemitism is skyrocketing, but our Education Ministry removes Holocaust studies as mandatory. (credit: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)

Antisemitism levels unseen in decades

Since the brutal terrorist attack launched by Hamas against Israel on October 7, 2023, antisemitism in Germany has reached “a level not seen for decades.”

The resolution addresses this rise, noting that antisemitism and hostility toward Israel are widespread due to Islamist and anti-Israeli state indoctrination. Simultaneously, antisemitic conspiracy theories and völkisch (ethnic nationalist) thinking are on the rise, contributing to a climate of insecurity for Jews.

The participating factions state in the motion: “In recent months, the shocking extent of antisemitism has become clear, which is based on immigration from the countries of North Africa and the Near and Middle East, where antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment are widespread, also due to Islamist and anti-Israeli state indoctrination.”

The draft calls for “closing legal gaps and consistently exhausting repressive options,” particularly in criminal law, residence law, asylum law, and nationality law. It further states that the Federal Government should continue to “actively advocate for the existence and the legitimate security interests of the State of Israel.”

The resolution is not legally binding but is expected to have a political impact. It refers to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism and calls for the Federal Government to work with countries and municipalities to ensure that they use the so-called IHRA definition of antisemitism as a key reference in decisions, such as funding certain projects. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The IHRA states that manifestations of antisemitism “can also be directed against the State of Israel, which is understood as the Jewish collective.”

Controversy and Support

However, the IHRA definition is controversial among scholars and has led to debates, especially among cultural and academic institutions. A group of jurists warned in a letter to Bundestag members that using the IHRA definition in a resolution proposal leads “to constitutionally and internationally highly problematic terrain.” They cautioned that the working definition was never intended to gain a legally binding effect.

Sharp criticism of the motion came from a number of organizations, as well as several hundred activists, artists, jurists, and scholars. In an open letter, they supported an alternative proposal recently published by sociologist Armin Nassehi and former Green Party member of parliament Jerzy Montag.

The alternative proposal defines the protection of Jewish life in Germany as a task for the state and society as a whole and points to the “immeasurable suffering” of the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip. It also calls for the Federal Government to commit itself even more “to a negotiated two-state solution” to pacify the Middle East conflict.

Signatories of the open letter include former Federal Constitutional Court judge Susanne Baer, climate activist Luisa Neubauer, migration researcher Naika Foroutan, and writer Eva Menasse.

They expressed support for concrete measures to be taken, such as reforming civil rights law or making changes to education, instead of relying on “uncertain definitions.” The letter argues that relying on the IHRA definition leads to problematic legal terrain and urges for actionable steps to combat antisemitism.

Volker Beck, president of the German-Israeli Society, expressed high satisfaction with the motion presented by the factions for the protection of Jewish life. “The clear and unconditional support for Israel’s self-defense by the German Bundestag helps to correct the irritations that have been sent from Berlin in recent months.”

The German-Israeli Society welcomed the agreement, viewing it as an important sign that democratic parties acknowledge Germany’s special responsibility for the security of Jewish life.

The resolution reaffirms “the country’s right to defend itself against international law violations” and reminds of the obligation under international law to protect citizens from terrorism.

It requests the Federal Government to continue to actively defend “the existence of the State of Israel and its legitimate security interests” as a fundamental principle of German foreign and security policy and to intensify efforts towards a two-state solution.

The draft resolution places special emphasis on the higher education sector: educational institutions should be supported in combating antisemitism. Measures against antisemitism in higher education may include exclusion from classes or academic life and in serious cases, expulsion.

The four Bundestag factions reaffirm their “unwavering protection promise to the right to exist of the State of Israel as a safe homeland of the Jewish people.” They added that in light of “numerous antisemitic attacks after October 7, 2023,” there needs to be a clear signal against antisemitism from the “factions of the democratic center.”

The Central Council of Jews expressed a cautious positivity. Its president, Josef Schuster, stated in Berlin: “We hear the signal – it remains a moment of cautious optimism.” He added that the previous lengthy negotiations, which were partly irritating from the Central Council’s perspective, had left their mark.

The resolution is considered a symbol for the protection of Jewish life, and despite criticisms and its non-binding nature, it is expected to have a political impact and represents a united front among Germany’s main political parties against antisemitism in the wake of recent events.