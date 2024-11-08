Trump picks Susie Wiles, first ever female chief of staff in US

Susie Wiles has been selected by President-elect Donald Trump to be the first female White House chief of staff in history, Fox News reported on Thursday.

Wiles served as one of Trump’s co-campaign managers along with Chris LaCivita in the 2024 US elections, as well as in 2016.

She also worked with then-businessman Rick Scott in 2010 to become Florida’s governor, when he had little political experience. Additionally, Wiles led former President Reagan as his campaign scheduler for the 1980 presidential election, Fox News added.

Trump gives his approval

Trump thanked Wiles for her role in the campaign, during his victory celebration in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Let me also express my tremendous appreciation for Susie [Wiles] and Chris [LaCivita], on the job you did," he said. Trump continued, stating that Wiles had preferred to mostly stay out of the public eye. DONALD TRUMP is joined by his wife, Melania, and son Barron during his election night rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, yesterday morning. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Trump described Wiles as "tough, smart, innovative" and said she is "universally admired and respected," Fox News reported.

"I have no doubt that she will make our country proud," Trump added.