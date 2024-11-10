Dermer to discuss Lebanon ceasefire in US after reported secret Russia visit

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is expected to visit Washington Monday to discuss the terms of a ceasefire between the IDF and Hezbollah, a source confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.

Army Radio reported earlier in the day that Dermer had secretly visited Russia last week to discuss their potential involvement as a party that could guarantee that the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah would not rearm along Israel’s northern border.

Dermer’s spokesperson said he had “no comment” about the Russia visit, nor did the Russian Embassy.

Dermer has been a key player in efforts to secure a deal and in communications between Israel and Washington.

His two trips take place alongside a visit last week by French Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot to discuss ceasefire efforts, including the security guarantees Israel would need for such a cessation of hostilities to end the IDF-Hezbollah war that began on October 8.

Israel, in the last month, has doubled down on its military campaign against Hezbollah, which had planned to launch an October 7-style invasion of the country’s northern border.

The IDF assassinated Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah, and its soldiers entered Southern Lebanon to push Hezbollah back to the Litani River.

Prohibiting Hezbollah

United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which set the ceasefire terms that ended the Second Lebanon War in 2006, prohibited non-state actors such as Hezbollah from operating in southern Lebanon from Israel’s border to the Litani River.

It was never implemented, and the UN peacekeeping force monitoring the situation was not able to prevent Hezbollah from amassing arms and building tunnels with which to attack Israel.

Any new ceasefire deal would be based on that initial resolution, with Israel wanting an effective implementation mechanism and IDF capacity to strike Hezbollah if necessary to ensure compliance.