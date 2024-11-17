‘Jewish’ vandals spray red blood across Israel’s Toronto embassy - report

Vandals identifying themselves as Jews sprayed red paint across the Israeli embassy in Toronto, the Jewish News Syndicate reported on X/Twitter on Sunday.

The video portrays a masked perpetrator poorly the liquid across the embassy’s steps.

Banners with “Ceasefire now” and “Jews 4 Free Palestine” can be seen in the background.

Weekend Catch-UP:Pro-#Hamas demonstrators vandalized the Israeli consulate in Toronto, #Canada, covering the front stairs with red paint. More Stories ➤ https://t.co/yHimr4Whkx pic.twitter.com/uMGAaXehGR — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) November 17, 2024

The Israel-Hamas War

The war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, when invading Palestinian terrorists murdered over 1200 people in southern Israel. During their terrorist campaign, which saw the use of sexual violence and attacks on civilians, over 250 people were abducted. IDF tank operating in the Gaza Strip, published on November 15, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza a few days after the attacks, with the war goals of returning the hostages and ending Hamas’s reign over the Gaza Strip. A third goal was later, following heavy attacks by Hezbollah from Lebanon, to secure the safe return of northern residents after they were forced to evacuate.

Hamas-run health ministries have claimed that over 40,000 Palestinians were killed by Israel since October 7. This figure is based on a combined total of civilian and combatant deaths and cannot be independently verified.

Despite the figures being relayed by Hamas-controlled groups, Israel has been subjected to accusations of genocide for much of the war.