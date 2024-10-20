IDF claims Hamas exaggerated number of casualties in Gaza, not a 'massacre'

The Hamas-run Information Ministry reported 80 casualties following IDF attacks in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday night.

The IDF Spokesperson unit responded with a statement saying, “The numbers published by the Government Information Office in Gaza - which operates as a media arm of Hamas - are exaggerated."

The number of casualties in the incident varied from source to source, until the Hamas Information Office announced 80 casualties, including civilians. Shortly after, documentation from the scene quickly spread across social media.

Hamas issued statements claiming a ‘massacre’ was carried out by Israel in the Strip and attempts to leverage the event for Palestinian public relations. Khalil al-Hayya, a potential candidate for Hamas leader after the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, told Al Jazeera, "The Zionist occupation is carrying out a planned operation to uproot our people in northern Gaza."

The IDF Spokesperson was quick to respond, stating that "according to an initial check, the numbers published by the Government Information Office in Gaza - which operates as a media arm of Hamas - are exaggerated and do not align with the information available to the IDF, the precise munitions used, and the accuracy in hitting the terrorist target of the Hamas terrorist organization." Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, January 21, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

He added, "The IDF continues to check and calls on the media to be cautious with information published by Hamas sources, as has been proven in previous events as well. We emphasize that this is an active combat zone. The IDF operates precisely and focused and does everything in its power to avoid hitting uninvolved parties."

Jabalia

Meanwhile, IDF sources have identified changes in the behavior of both among residents and among Hamas terrorists in the Jabalia refugee camp, located south of Beit Lahia and considered a Hamas stronghold. The IDF has applied significant pressure on the camp in recent days, using three brigade combat teams.

Despite IDF requests for the population to leave, residents in Jabalia remained in their homes under Hamas pressure.

IDF soldiers have encountered fighting by terrorists, but at lower levels and intensity than before.