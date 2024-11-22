Hungary's Orban snubs ICC arrest warrant with Netanyahu invite

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Friday that he would invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit the European nation despite the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant against Netanyahu and a former minister on Thursday, international media reported.

Orban, in a conversation on state radio, accused the ICC of “interfering in an ongoing conflict for political purposes.” He added that the warrant would likely further inflame tensions.

“We will defy this decision, and it will have no consequences for him,” Orbán said.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó also criticized the ICC's warrant as "absurd," according to the Associated Press.

European nations react to warrant

Despite Hungary's willingness to accept Netanyahu, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell stressed on Thursday that the ICC ruling applied to all state members of the European Union.

"I take note of the decision of the @IntlCrimCourt to issue arrest warrants for Israel PM Netanyahu, former Minister Gallant, and Hamas leader Deif," he wrote. "These decisions are binding on all States party to the Rome Statute, which includes all EU Member States."

A number of EU nations have already expressed that they would comply with the warrant.