Brazilian police not seeking to question IDF soldier, new legal action filed in Argentina

An IDF reservist targeted by anti-Israel groups is not being sought by police for questioning, the Diaspora Ministry and local media said on Tuesday, but legal activist group Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed new cases against the soldier in Argentina.

Metropoles reported on Monday that the Brazilian Federal Police filed a request to the Federal court to reconsider a Sunday arrest warrant for a visiting IDF reservist for alleged war crimes.

The PF chose to open a crime report instead of a formal investigation while awaiting the judicial process. The police argued the case required more detailed analysis before a formal investigation, and the issue generated internal debate about the legitimacy of an investigation and relevance of Brazilian criminal law.

The reservist had been visiting Brazil when the HRF revealed information and legal filings, resulting in his flight to Argentina at the behest of Israel.

HRF filed a new case against the reservist in Argentina on Tuesday, sharing video of a civilian infrastructure demolition in Gaza that the activist group claimed served no military purpose. IDF SOLDIERS operate in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, in November. Israel's lack of a specific day-after plan for Gaza has left the Jewish state and its military in a quagmire, says the writer. (credit: Oren Cohen/Flash90)

"This move reinforces our commitment to ending impunity and holding perpetrators accountable," HRF said on social media. "Justice will prevail, no matter where they hide."

Another case was filed by HRF on Thursday against an officer who is visiting Argentina, claiming that he used human shields, engaged in forced displacement, and other war crimes.

Brazilian police decision not to investigate

The Israeli Diaspora Ministry claimed that the Brazilian police decision not to investigate the reservist was in part informed by public pressure and exposure of the HRF founder's support for terrorism.

"We will continue to expose the ugly face of terrorist supporters and act against anyone who tries to harm IDF soldiers and the State of Israel. The truth is with us – and it will prevail," Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli said on Tuesday morning.

Chikli also credited congressman and son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who on social media highlighted Chikli's warnings that HRF founder Diab Abou Jahja told the Diab Abu Jahja that he had joined Hezbollah and underwent military training, and had supported various acts of terrorism and terrorist organization during his career. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Abou Jahja and Chikli exchanged barbs on social media, with the HRF founder dismissing allegations that he was part of Hezbollah, but part of a smaller group.

"I am honored by your accusation of me being Hezbollah, I respect them for fighting against your invasion hordes in Lebanon, but I am simply not of that ideology," said Abou Jahjah. "Accusing me of being part of their resistance is an honor I do not claim. I was part of a much smaller leftist group in Lebanon when I was 16 and yes I am proud of that. As everyone defending their homeland should be."

Abou Jahja reiterated claims that a photograph of him armed was taken when he was defending his home from Salafists, and was taken by his wife because she found it attractive. The activist threatened legal action against Chikli for comments about his record, as well as supposed threats by Chikli who mocked him about watching his pager -- a reference to an IDF operation in which Hezbollah pagers were detonated by the Mossad.

"The Israeli government minister Amichai Chikli openly threatened me. This is a blatant act of terrorism and incitement," Abou Jahjah said on X on Monday. "I will be filing a lawsuit against him."

HRF also said that its Brazilian lawyer in the case against the reservist, Maira Pinheiro, had received "serious threats, including threats to her life, doxxing, sexist slurs, and even threats directed toward her daughter."