Trump admin has opportunity in Syria policy - analysis

As the Trump administration begins to takes its first strides in foreign policy one of the places that will need US policy focus is Syria. Syria is increasingly important because the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad fell on December 8.

This hands the United States a major opportunity to remake policy regarding Damascus. The US has a unique opportunity because Russia and Iran had been close to the Assad regime. Now the Russians and Iranians are gone from Damascus, as least temporarily, and the US and the West has more potential influence.

It's important to review briefly the last decades of Syrian history and why it is so important. Syria was under the Assad regime for fifty years. This provided some continuity. The regime was backed by the Soviets in the 1970s and 1990s. When the Soviet Union collapsed the Assad regime considered working more with the West. It played a role in the First Gulf War in 1991.

Later the Assad regime changed hands from Hafez Assad to his son when Hafez died in 2000. After 9/11 Syria again positioned itself as a key player in the region. A neighbor of NATO-member Turkey, Syria was affected by the US toppling of Saddam Hussein.

The regime cynically exploited chaos in Iraq to enable extremists to flow down the Euphrates river valley into Iraq to fight Americans after 2003. However, Syria also pretended it was ready to reform.

After Syria was forced to withdraw from Lebanon in 2005 it began to re-think its policies. It welcomed US politicians, such as Jimmy Carter, Nancy Pelosi and John Kerry. Syria even welcomed Turkish engagement to try to have discussions with Israel.

Things changed in the Arab Spring when protests erupted in Syria. The Assad regime cracked down with Iranian, Russian and Hezbollah support. This led to Syria falling apart and becoming a chaotic state with numerous rebel groups. ISIS rose in Syria and invaded Iraq in 2014, committing a genocide in Sinjar.

Shift in US policy

The rise of ISIS shifted US policy. The US shifted from backing Syrian rebels, a policy backed by the CIA and State Department, to backing the Syrian Democratic Forces in eastern Syria. The Pentagon played a key role in backing the SDF as they defeated ISIS between 2015 and 2019.

This policy chaos during the Syrian civil war meant that the US didn’t know what to do in the country. The Obama administration was working on the Iran deal in 2015 and was happy to shift from backing Syrian rebels to backing the SDF.

The Trump administration considered shifting tack in 2018 and withdrawing from Syria. James Jeffrey, John Bolton and other US officials who played a key role in Syria policy during the first Trump admin had different ideas about priorities in Syria. Bolton and some officials wanted the US to stay in Syria to prevent Iran from taking over. Jeffrey, who under Turkey's concerns in Syria, also didn't want Russia or Iran taking over more of Syria. However, Ankara wanted the US to leave because it opposed the SDF.

During the Biden administration, things stagnated. Syria became an orphan of US policy. The SDF has continued to control eastern Syria with between 600-2,000 US soldiers supporting it. Israel helped oppose Iranian entrenchment in Syria with thousands of airstrikes aimed at preventing arms transfers to Hezbollah. Iran sought to use Syria as a conduit for arms and a way to open a potential new front against Israel.

Major opportunity for the US

Now the Assad regime is gone and the Russians and Iran are mostly gone from Syria. The new Syrian government of Ahmed Shara’a has done a great deal of outreach to western governments. The US has a major opportunity now.

The US administrations have also changed, enabling new thinking at the State Department and Pentagon. The State Department under Marco Rubio and the Pentagon under Pete Hegseth can help formulate a Syria policy. The Trump administration considered withdrawing from Syria in 2018 and 2019. However, things may be different now.

The US has a rare policy opportunity in Syria because the country is a kind of blank slate. There are many opportunities for the US to act quickly to achieve things in Syria. However, some things have not changed. Turkey opposes the SDF. The US backs the SDF and also a small group at Tanf in Syria, in the fight against ISIS. There are ISIS detainees in eastern Syria in a camp called al-Hol. It’s important to deal with the ISIS threats in Syria and also in the Al-Hol camp.

If the US leaves, then it’s possible the ISIS detainees could escape. Meanwhile the US is also a close partner of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq. The KRG won’t want the US to simply leave because it could cause chaos on their border. The KRG would likely want the SDF part of Syria to share power with other Kurdish groups. This is a complex issue. The US could play a role.

The Trump administration in the past between 2016 and 2020 has sought to withdraw from Syria because of concern over mission creep and endless wars. The new administration is also keen to re-think Iran policy. Some may want to engage with Iran, others may not.

There are many wheels in motion. If the administration doesn’t focus on Syria then things will progress in Syria anyway. The new government could find an agreement with the SDF and the Turkish-backed SNA in northern Syria and create unity in the country. This could lead to the Syrian government being willing to take over security of Al-Hol and take up the mantle of the anti-ISIS war.

This would render the US presence less necessary or lead to US intelligence cooperation with the new rulers in Damascus. US diplomats have generally preferred working with Damascus, viewing the SDF as primarily a military mission, and a temporary, tactical and even transactional relationship.

The US has a rare opportunity to remake Syrian policy after a decade of anti-ISIS policy and after decades of the Assad regime controlling Damascus. The large question is whether the new US administration wants to work quickly and remake Syria policy.