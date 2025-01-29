Iran is watching new Trump admin very closely- analysis

Iran is closely watching how the new Trump administration may handle Iran policy. While Iran may have expected a “maximum pressure” campaign from Washington to return, the way it had existed during the first administration. However Tehran sees a window of opportunity to try to possibly mollify the US.

On January 29 Iran’s state media said “no specific message has been sent or received between Iran and the US and what is being raised only exists in the media, says Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.”

This is important because the same state media had said “Trump may be sending tentative signals to Iran of openness to diplomacy.” Iran’s foreign minister has “dismissed media speculations about diplomatic exchanges between Tehran and Washington,” the report said.

Iran is downplaying too much optimism but it is also hinting that it wants outreach from Washington. Araghchi said that there is not much trust between the US and Iran.

However he mentioned the possibility of rebuilding confidence between the countries. “No specific message has been sent or received between the two countries, and what is being raised only exists in the media,” he said. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks on before a meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Tehran, Iran, August 26, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The Iranian diplomat also discussed the 2015 Iran deal. Trump’s first administration left the Iran deal in 2018. “Iran responded by incrementally exceeding the deal’s nuclear restrictions, including enriching uranium to 60% and installing advanced centrifuges.

Efforts to revive the agreement under the Biden administration stalled in 2023 over disagreements on sanctions removal and verification mechanisms,” the Iranian state media said.

Iran awaits a clear policy

How could things improve? “Resolving this distrust cannot be achieved easily with nice and beautiful words,” he said. Araghchi also noted that Iran is awaiting a clear policy from Washington.

Meanwhile another IRNA state media analysis noted that “US President Donald Trump could be sending signals to Iran that he may be willing to engage with Tehran diplomatically.” This is important messaging from Iran. “It is also unclear whether the moves signal a shift in tactics, strategy, or attitude. Tentative as they are, and taken together, they do represent a marked shift from Trump’s last term,” the report.

The reports in Iranian media are important. The illustrate how closely the current Iranian government is watching the new Trump administration. Iran is clearly signalling that they are open to discussions and talks.