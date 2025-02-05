Global reaction to Trump's Gaza Strip takeover plan

President Donald Trump said the United States would take over the Gaza Strip after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere.

Here are some global reactions to the announcement.

Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry

"Saudi Arabia rejects any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom's position in 'a clear and explicit manner' that does not allow for any interpretation under any circumstances."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

Baerbock said the Gaza Strip belongs to Palestinians and their expulsion would be unacceptable and contrary to international law.

"It would also lead to new suffering and new hatred...There must be no solution over the heads of the Palestinians."

British Foreign Minister David Lammy

"We've always been clear in our belief that we must seek two states. We must see Palestinians able to live and prosper in their homelands, in Gaza, in the West Bank."

France's Foreign Ministry Spox

"France reiterates its opposition to any forced displacement of the Palestinian population of Gaza, which would constitute a serious violation of international law, an attack on the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians, but also a major obstacle to the two-state solution and a major destabilizing factor for our close partners Egypt and Jordan as well as for the entire region."

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares

"I want to be very clear on this: Gaza is the land of Gazan Palestinians and they must stay in Gaza.

Gaza is part of the future Palestinian state Spain supports and has to coexist guaranteeing the Israeli state's prosperity and safety."

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty

Abdelatty discussed with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa the importance of moving forward with recovery projects in Gaza without Palestinians leaving the Gaza Strip.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russia believes a settlement in the Middle East is only possible on the basis of a two-state solution. "This is the thesis that is enshrined in the relevant U.N. Security Council resolution, this is the thesis that is shared by the overwhelming majority of countries involved in this problem. We proceed from it, we support it and believe that this is the only possible option."

Chinese foreign ministry

"China hopes all parties will take ceasefire and post-conflict governance as an opportunity to bring the Palestinian issue back on the right track of political settlement based on the two-state solution."

Turkish foreign Hakan Fidan

U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on a plan to take over Gaza are "unacceptable." Any plans leaving Palestinians "out of the equation" would lead to more conflict.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri

"Our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass, and what is required is to end the (Israeli) occupation and aggression against our people, not to expel them from their land."

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas

Abbas said the Palestinians will not relinquish their land, rights, and sacred sites, and that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the land of the State of Palestine, along with the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Senior Iranian official

"Iran does not agree with any displacement of Palestinians and has communicated this through various channels."

Irish foreign minister

"It's very clear the direction of travel here, we need a two state solution, and the people of Palestine and the people of Israel both have a right to live in states safely side by side and that's where the focus has to be. Any idea of displacing the people of Gaza anywhere else would be in clear contradiction with U.N. Security Council resolutions."

Australian prime minister

"Australia's position is the same as it was this morning, as it was last year. The Australian government supports on a bipartisan basis a two-state solution."

PLO

"The Palestinian leadership affirms its firm position that the two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy and international law, is the guarantee of security, stability and peace."

Islamic Jihad

"Trump's positions and plans are a dangerous escalation that threaten Arab and regional national security, especially in Egypt and Jordan, which the U.S. administration wants to put in confrontation with the Palestinian people and their rights."