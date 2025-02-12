Jordan's King Abdullah visibly shaken while commenting on Trump's Gaza Plan

International media highlighted the tense demeanor of Jordan’s King Abdullah II during his meeting with US President Donald Trump. The king appeared nervous, concerned and embarrassed, frequently blinking in tension as Trump presented conditions that seemed more like orders than proposals.

CNN reported that while Abdullah, seated beside Trump, did not directly reject the president’s idea, his discomfort was evident. He hinted that alternative proposals for Gaza would soon be introduced.

"This is not a complex thing to accomplish," Trump told Abdullah in the Oval Office. "And with the United States controlling that piece of land—a rather large piece of land—you will have stability in the Middle East for the first time."

Abdullah responded cautiously, emphasizing regional considerations. "I think we have to remember, there is a plan from Egypt and the Arab states," he said. "I think the point is, how do we make this work in a way that is good for everyone?" Later, he added, "Let’s not get ahead of ourselves."

Al Jazeera noted the king’s diplomatic approach, noting that he avoided direct confrontation with Trump while subtly pointing to an Egyptian-led alternative. Multiple international media outlets highlighted that Trump’s statements made Abdullah visibly shift uncomfortably in his chair and blink profusely as he underscored the importance of an Arab plan for Gaza. U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jordan's King Abdullah attend a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 11, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

"I must consider the best interests of my country," he stated, suggesting that any decision should wait until Egypt’s proposals were presented.

Abdullah seeks to ease tensions

In an effort to ease tensions, Abdullah announced that Jordan would accept 2,000 sick children from Gaza for medical treatment—an initiative that Trump praised. However, the president continued to push his vision of transforming Gaza into a coastal resort with hotels and housing for people from across the Middle East.

Yoni Ben-Menachem, a senior researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, analyzed the meeting, describing the king’s response as a strategic concession.

"The king ultimately made a small retreat. He came very well prepared to this meeting to avoid a direct confrontation with Trump," Ben-Menachem said. He added that the decision to accept 2,000 Gazan children was a calculated move to sidestep conflict, one that Trump readily embraced.

"There is an understanding in the Arab world that Jordan and Egypt may agree to take in a few thousand Palestinians as a humanitarian gesture," he explained. "But the upcoming summit will firmly declare their rejection of Trump's plan to uproot two million Gazans from Gaza."

"There is an understanding in the Arab world that Jordan and Egypt may agree to take in a few thousand Palestinians as a humanitarian gesture," he explained. "But the upcoming summit will firmly declare their rejection of Trump’s plan to uproot two million Gazans from Gaza."

A delicate moment for Abdullah

The Washington Post described the meeting as taking place at a delicate moment for Abdullah, who was caught between Trump’s controversial plan for Gaza and growing instability at home. The report noted that the king carefully avoided engaging too deeply in the discussion, wary of jeopardizing the $1.5 billion in annual US aid to Jordan.

CBS News reported that Abdullah refrained from directly contradicting Trump’s statements.

"Abdullah was repeatedly asked about Trump’s ambitious plan to reshape the Middle East but avoided making substantive remarks on it or the idea that his country could take in a large number of new refugees from Gaza," CBS noted.

Only after the meeting did the Jordanian king take a firmer public stance. Writing on X.

I reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This is the unified Arab position. Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all. — عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) February 11, 2025

"I reiterated Jordan’s firm stance against the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank. This is the United Arab position. Rebuilding Gaza without displacing its people and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be a top priority for everyone," his post read.