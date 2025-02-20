National security advisor Mike Waltz touts President Trump's foreign policy wins, Gaza plan

NEW YORK – US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz touted President Donald Trump’s foreign policy accomplishments in the first month of his second administration during Thursday’s White House briefing, from forcing Ukraine to the negotiating table with Russia to putting forth a plan to own all of Gaza.

Waltz praised Trump for bringing home American hostages from Gaza as well as Belarus, Venezuela, and Russia, and making it known before even taking office that there would be consequences for those who would hold Americans hostage.

Before Trump, Waltz said, taking Americans hostage would lead to better deals for the perpetrators.

“No more. There is now nothing but downsides for taking Americans illegally, either as hostages or illegal detainees,” Waltz said. “And when President Trump sent a very clear message across the Middle East, but particularly to Hamas, that there would be all hell to pay, we suddenly saw a breakthrough, and now we just saw the release of yet another group of hostages.”

There have been dozens now, including two Americans, that we’ve seen once again reunited with their families, Waltz said.

He also praised the Trump administration’s elimination of terrorist leaders throughout the Middle East.

Waltz then pointed to Trump’s plan to deal with the “hell hole that the wasteland that Gaza is right now.”

“President Trump has put forward a plan to deal with the practical reality that is 1.8 million Gazans now, truly suffering,” he said.

Waltz also noted how King Abdullah of Jordan, after pressure from Trump, offered to take in 2,000 sick children out of Gaza as a humanitarian gesture.