‘Israel’s unofficial ambassador’ takes on new officially diplomatic role in the Middle East

Israeli-Canadian philanthropist Sylvan Adams has been appointed president of the World Jewish Congress (WJC)-Israel Region, the organization announced on Sunday.

The decision, made unanimously by the WJC-Israel board last week in Jerusalem, comes at a critical time as Israel faces mounting global challenges in the wake of the October 7 terror attacks and the ensuing war.

Adams, often referred to as “Israel’s unofficial ambassador”, will play a key role in strengthening ties between Jewish communities worldwide and the Jewish state. He will also work to bolster diplomatic support for Israel by forging new partnerships with foreign governments and the private sector.

“I am honored to join WJC-Israel, a body entrusted with the critical task of boosting the essential ties between Jewish communities and the world’s only Jewish state,” Adams said in a statement. “At a historic time of great challenges and opportunities, our work is more important than ever. We have a responsibility to reinforce Jewish unity and deepen engagement with Israel.”

The appointment comes amid a surge in global antisemitism, which Adams directly linked to the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. He vowed to support Jewish communities abroad in their struggles against the "ugly antisemitism" that has been unleashed since the attacks.

WJC President Amb. Ronald S. Lauder praised Adams as a vital addition to the organization’s leadership.

“Sylvan Adams’ deep commitment to Israel and the Jewish people is evident in every aspect of his work,” Lauder said. “As president of WJC-Israel Region, he will play a crucial role in nurturing the bonds between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide at a time when unity and support are more critical than ever.”

A proven leader for Israel

Since moving to Israel in 2016, Adams has used his wealth and influence to promote Israel on the global stage. He has been instrumental in bringing high-profile sporting and cultural events to Israel, including Lionel Messi’s visits, the Trophée des Champions, and Madonna’s Eurovision performance in Tel Aviv. His efforts helped showcase Israel to hundreds of millions worldwide, reinforcing its image as a hub for culture and sports.

Beyond cultural diplomacy, Adams has also supported Israeli medical and scientific innovation while funding numerous Jewish educational institutions in North America. His philanthropic contributions earned him the honor of lighting a torch at Israel’s official 75th Independence Day ceremony.

WJC-Israel Chair Hadassa Getsztain said Adams's leadership marks "an exciting new chapter" for the organization. "His dedication, energy, and leadership will enhance our efforts to strengthen the unbreakable bond between Israel and the Diaspora," she said.

In a 2021 interview with The Jerusalem Post, Adams highlighted his strategy of using sports and entertainment to improve Israel's global image, stating, “Instead of trying to give them a lecture on why Israel is virtuous, we show the country to them. We reach them in their hearts – through activities they like to watch, like sports or music or any other kind of cultural activity, and show them the virtuous, normal Israel that we experience every day.”

In a 2022 interview, he discussed his vision for regional cooperation, expressing his ambition to host the FIFA World Cup in collaboration with neighboring countries: “My projects speak to the ‘silent majority,’ which is most people, who are apolitical. I bring Israel to the silent majority.”