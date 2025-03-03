Norwegian fuel company refuses service to US forces after Trump-Zelensky blow up

Haltbakk Bunkers posted, and later deleted, a social media post threatening to refuse fueling services to US forces and ships in Norway as a response to the heated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We have today been witnesses to the biggest sh*tshow ever presented ‘live on TV’ by the current American president and his vice president,” the company wrote. “Huge credit to the president of Ukraine restraining himself and for keeping calm even though USA put on a backstabbing TV show. It made us sick. Short and sweet.

“As a result, we have decided to immediately stop as fuel provider to American forces in Norway and their ships calling Norwegian ports. ‘No fuel to Americans!’”

The company added that it would encourage all Europeans and Norwegians to follow its lead. FOLLOWING THE exchange involving US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week in the Oval Office, European leaders came out of the woodwork to give words of encouragement to Ukraine even as they still fund Russia through energy purchases. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

Haltbakk Bunkers finished the post with “Slava Ukraina” (Glory to Ukraine).

Haltbakk Bunkers CEO Gunnar Gran confirmed to Norwegian newspaper VG that the company's directors made a decision not to supply the US military, but said the move would have a "symbolic" impact as it didn't have a fixed contract.

“We witnessed the biggest circus of lies ever shown live,” Gran asserted, defending the company’s stance. "We support Ukraine. We have many Ukrainian employees, and we know how terribly this war affects them and their families.”

Norway's Defense Minister Tore Sandvik later issued a statement assuring that the NATO country would continue to supply the US.

"We have seen reports raising concerns about support for US Navy vessels in Norway. This is not in line with the Norwegian government's policy," Sandvik said in a statement. "American forces will continue to receive the supply and support they require from Norway.”

Trump and Zelensky's difficult meeting

Zelensky left the White House early on Friday after a contentious Oval Office meeting with Trump.

Minutes before Zelensky's premature departure, the US president and his Vice President JD Vance shared an explosive confrontation with the Ukrainian president, in which Trump accused Zelensky of being ungrateful for US military aid.

Vance accused Zelensky of being “disrespectful” and demanded he thank Trump.

Trump warned that failing to accept a US-led peace deal with Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, would mean “gambling with World War III.”

REUTERS contributed to this report.