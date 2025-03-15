Despite footage, Cambridge police table investigation into Balfour painting vandalism

Cambridge police have ended the hunt for the vandals responsible for damaging a painting of Lord Balfour at the University of Cambridge last year after the search proved unfruitful, a police spokesperson told British media outlets earlier this week.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "A thorough investigation was carried out, but the investigation has now been filed pending any new information coming to light."

Behind the incident

While the group Palestine Action, a group that has become known for inflicting property damage to protest against Israel, claimed responsibility for the incident, police have been unable to identify the responsible parties - despite CCTV footage outside the library and footage of the incident.

In March 2024, an activist slashed at the 1914 painting by Philip Alexius de László. Lord Balfour in Mandatory Palestine with Vera and Chaim Weizmann, Nahum Sokolow and others in 1925 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In a statement, Trinity College said it "continues to condemn this act of vandalism in the strongest terms".

It continued: "Trinity College will continue to cooperate with the police in the event further evidence becomes available so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice.

"The portrait of Lord Balfour by Philip Alexius de László is undergoing restoration."