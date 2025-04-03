Trump threatens Iran with bombs, Russia with oil tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued stark warnings to both Iran and Russia amid ongoing global tensions. In a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump warned Iran that if Tehran does not come to a deal with Washington over its nuclear program, “there will be bombing,” and threatened to impose secondary tariffs similar to measures he took four years ago.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Trump’s comments come as US and Iranian officials reportedly engage in discussions over a new nuclear deal, though Tehran has so far rebuffed the threat. In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated that Tehran had sent a reply via Oman, but details remain sparse. A missile is launched during a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran, December 24, 2021. Picture taken December 24, 2021. (credit: SAEED SAJJADI/FARS NEWS/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)VIA REUTERS)

Oil tariffs on Russia

In a related salvo, Trump expressed his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” he said. He threatened tariffs of 25% to 50% on buyers of Russian oil, a move that could impact countries like China and India, and potentially disrupt global energy markets.

Trump, who spent the weekend at his Florida estate and met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, stressed that his approach to Russia would be tough but fair. “I have a very good relationship with him,” he added about Putin, noting that his anger would dissipate if Russia cooperated.