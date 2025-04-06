Israeli temporarily held hostage for ransom in east Nigeria - report

An Israeli citizen was kidnapped for ransom in Nigeria's Tabara State in the east of the country on Thursday and freed approximately 24 hours later, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Nigerian police claimed the Israeli was abducted while under military escort, but the Nigerian army, who conducted the operation to free the Israeli citizen, denied this, stating that he was travelling alone.

Ynet added that the Nigerian military "succeeded in rescuing him in good health without gunfire and without paying a ransom."

Ynet reported that the foreign ministry and the Israeli embassy in Abuja worked with Nigerian authorities.

The Nigerian military reportedly applied "strategic pressure" to village chiefs and local youth leaders, producing "critical intelligence" that led to the Israeli's release.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded by saying "The Israeli Embassy in Nigeria and the department for Israelis abroad handled the rescue of an Israeli citizen in the northeastern part of the country. The citizen is safe,” according to Ynet.

Nationwide corruption

Corruption across Nigeria has led to kidnaps for ransom being recorded on a recurring basis across the country.

Three Israeli filmmakers, including social media influencer Rudy Rochman, were kidnapped in August 2021, while in March 2024, nearly 300 students were abducted in the northwest of the country.