Police arrest Israeli in Thailand, allegedly working as an illegal tour guide for foreign children

An Israeli man was arrested in Thailand for allegedly working illegally as a tour guide for the children of foreign nationals, Thai media reported on Thursday.

The 45-year-old man was reportedly arrested while leading a group of 23 children on aa tour of the Wang Sai waterfall, Pol Lt Gen Saksira Puek-am told local media.

Police had reportedly been watching the Israeli national after growing suspicious when he purchased entry for the many children at the tour sites, provided them with lunch and arranged for their transportation.

Police alleged that the Israeli recruited clients over WhatsApp with a group titled "Exploring Nature with Uncle." The top of Tiger Cave temple, (Wat Tham Suea), Krabi region, Thailand. (credit: Balate.Dorin. Via Shutterstock)

He allegedly charged 800 Baht (NIS 88) for a single one-day trip per child and between six and eight thousand for a seven-day package.

Why was the business deemed criminal?

The Israeli has reportedly admitted to running the illegal business.

Only Thai citizens are permitted to become tour guides in the popular tourist destination, Khaosod reported. Foreign nationals are required to register with local authorities and apply for a license if they wish to pursue the career.

The man reportedly served in Israel's special services and had seen active duty since the war began before going to Thailand, according to Khaosod.

Israel's foreign ministry has yet to comment on the arrest.