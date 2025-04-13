Harry Potter actor rushed to hospital with life-threatening illness

Harry Potter actor Nick Moran was rushed to hospital for spinal surgery after he contracted a life-threatening illness, his friend Terry Stone announced on Friday to the MailOnline while asking fans to pray for his recovery.

Moran, who played Scabior in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was experiencing neck pain, which led to his partner pressing him to seek medical attention

Moran initially denied the need for medical attention but later attended the emergency room, where doctors informed him he would need immediate surgery.

“As a bloke, he said, ‘No I’ll put some deep heat on it’ – then he went to the doctors and got sent to A&E and told, ‘We need to take you in for an emergency operation because this is life threatening,’” Stone told the MailOnline.

Actor Nick Moran (R) and guest arrive at the 'Certified Copy' premiere during the 2010 Doha Tribeca Film Festival in Doha October 28, 2010. (credit: Mohammed Dabbous/Reuters)

On the road to recovery

While Moran was initially told there was a risk he would never be able to walk again, Stone said he was recovering now in the ICU and“shuffling around like a 100-year-old.”

“He still needs your support, prayers & love. Let’s pray he fully recovers and is back to normal soon,” Stone asserted.

Moran’s rep said: “Nick had urgent spinal surgery over a week ago, which carries the usual risks of such procedures.

“All went well – he is now back home on his way to a full recovery after a short stay in hospital. He would like to thank any well wishers for their concerns.”

In addition to playing a werewolf in Harry Potter, Moran has also acted in Boudica: Queen of War, Age of Kill, and The Musketeer.