Turkish Cypriots protest new rule permitting hijab in schools

Several thousand Turkish Cypriot demonstrators took to the streets of north Nicosia on Friday to protest a new regulation permitting students to wear the hijab at public high schools, according to local media reports.

Legalising the hijab in schools is part of a plan to "impose political Islam on society," Turkish Cypriot secondary education teachers' trade union leader Selma Eylem told protestors.

"We are calling out to those who ignore our secular education and our secular society," she was cited as saying.

Protestors chanted “Cyprus is secular, and will remain secular,” and “AKP [an abbreviation for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party], get your hands off our children,” during the march.

In March, authorities of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TNRC) amended a school disciplinary code to legalise the wearing of the hijab at public schools, after an eighth-grade student was barred from entering a Nicosia school because she was wearing a hijab. A video of the incident went viral. Demonstrators lift flags and placards denouncing a new regulation allowing young women to wear headscarves in secondary school during a rally in the northern part of the divided Cypriot capital Nicosia, in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) recognized only by Turkey, on (credit: Photo by BIROL BEBEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Middle schools will be permitted to adopt the rule at their discretion.

Turkish Cypriots have condemned the amendment, claiming that it threatens the community's secular traditions and that it is the latest example of Turkey's growing influence in the region.

Over 100 labor unions have now called for a general strike, demanding that the amendment be overturned.

Defending the regulation

“There are those with religious beliefs and those without. Some attend mosques, others do not. These are personal choices,” said Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar during a morning television program on Friday.

The breakaway TNRC is only recognized by Turkey, and its Turkish Cypriot leadership is seeking international recognition.