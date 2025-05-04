Advanced drones in Lebanon, Syria: Turkey's drone sales could pose a threat to Israel - interview

Turkey's growing dominance in drone production is not merely a technological milestone but a potential strategic concern for Israel, Dr. Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, a senior researcher at the Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently declared that “Turkey ranks among the top three countries in the world in drone technology.”

“The Turks are considered one of the most advanced countries when it comes to drones,” said Yanarocak. “I have to point out that they copied and learned from American and Israeli technology through reverse engineering. With their low-cost labor force, they began producing drones at far more affordable prices.”

He continued: “The Turks have entered a range of markets, including those in Africa. Their key advantage is that they do not ask questions about human rights—about who the drones will target and under what circumstances. Over the years, they’ve built strong capabilities. It’s no secret that many countries around the world have become customers. These drones have already appeared on battlefields in Syria, the Caucasus, Libya, and Ukraine.” A Bayraktar Akinci unmanned combat drone is pictured at SAHA EXPO Defence & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Turkey, October 27, 2022. (credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)

Use of Turkish drones around the world

Discussing the Russian front, Yanarocak noted, “At first, the Russians didn’t know how to handle the drone threat. But later, thanks to their advanced technology and electronic warfare systems, they managed to counter it. In less sophisticated arenas such as the Caucasus or Libya, there were no systems capable of effectively neutralizing these drones. African countries observed how effective the drones were and decided to buy them. For example, the Ethiopian government used Turkish drones against rebel forces, achieving a decisive victory.”

As for the implications for Israel, Yanarocak said, “This could affect Israel in two ways. First, from a technological and export perspective, Turkey is becoming a direct competitor. Their drones are cheaper than both Israeli and American models, making them more appealing to countries that don’t impose ethical limitations on weapons sales.”

Yanarocak added, “The second concern is geopolitical. Erdogan has hinted at the possibility of supplying Lebanon with these systems. One day, we may see Turkish drones in Lebanese territory. And of course, there’s Syria. The Turkish defense minister has clearly stated that if there is a demand, Ankara will supply the Syrian army with weapons and ammunition. It’s therefore entirely possible we’ll also see Turkish drones deployed in Syria.”