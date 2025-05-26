Billy Joel 'committed to making a full recovery' after brain disorder diagnosis, daughter says

Billy Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel shared on Saturday that her father was “committed to making a full recovery" after the singer was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder.

“I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of my father’s health diagnosis,” she wrote on Instagram. “My dad is the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known,” she said, “and he’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength.

הצגת פוסט זה באינסטגרם ‏‎פוסט משותף על ידי ‏‎Alexa Ray Joel‎‏ (@‏‎alexarayjoel‎‏)‎‏

“The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him… it means a lot to me, too.”

Christie Brinkley, Alexa’s mother and Joel’s ex-wife, added her own messages of support, sharing “The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery.”

הצגת פוסט זה באינסטגרם ‏‎פוסט משותף על ידי ‏‎Christie Brinkley‎‏ (@‏‎christiebrinkley‎‏)‎‏

“I’m sure I’m speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight, you’re OUR piano man and we’re always in the mood for your melodies. And we all hope you’re feeling alright! We love you, the kids, me and an arena or two!,” she wrote.

Billy Joel cancels concerts after brain disorder diagnosis

Joel said on Friday that he is canceling all his scheduled concerts after he was recently diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus.

The 76-year-old singer is undergoing physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing while he recovers, according to a statement on social media.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Joel said.

Joel's condition was exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance, according to the statement.

The condition, which is more likely in people over the age of 65, occurs when fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Its symptoms resemble those of dementia and can sometimes be reversible.

The tour, which had stops in the United States, Canada and England, had been due to start in February but that was rescheduled to July due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Joel, known for hits like "Piano Man" and "Uptown Girl," ended his record-breaking monthly Madison Square Garden residency - which had begun in 2014 - last year.