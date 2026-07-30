Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the Iran war with the leaders of the Evangelical community, who he met on Wednesday during his trip to Washington.

The community leaders welcomed Netanyahu to the US and thanked him for Israeli involvement in the Iran war, supporting him in "his struggle against the Iranian axis of evil," a statement from the Prime Minister's office said.

The Prime Minister told the leaders that both Jews and Evangelical Christians are "descendants from the original Hebrews of the Holy Land, and we are the first part of that Judeo-Christian heritage, which we cherish and which has given the world, the civilization, freedom, and faith."

The world is "under attack from the rising tide of antisemitism and anti-Evangelicalism," he added. "It’s not accidental that the two are coming under a joint attack, because we are one."

Netanyahu called on the Evangelical leaders to 'fight, fight, fight'

The Prime Minister continued his speech with a call for the leaders to actively fight against antisemitism and anti-Evangelicalism, telling them, "Stand up. Stand up and don't cower."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Evangelical Christian leaders in Washington DC (credit: MA'AYAN TOAF/GPO)

He went on to pose a question to them, asking "When you're faced with an attack, what do you do? Attack back."

Both the Evangelical leaders and Netanyahu emphasized the importance of unity and support between the two communities.

The Prime Minister ended his address by thanking the community leaders, "I'm very grateful to you for your consistent support, for the constancy of you friendship."