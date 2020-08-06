PARIS - An armed man holding hostages in a bank in Le Havre, northern France, released a third person on Thursday but was still holding another three individuals, police sources said.Elite police have been deployed to the zone. Two senior police union officials said the assailant had a history of psychiatric illness and was suspected of Islamist sympathies.Emmanuel Macron's former prime minister who resigned in early July.Police have cordoned off the area and are urging the public to stay clear of the bank on Boulevard de Strasbourg in the city center, the local prefecture said.The armed assailant holding four hostages in a Le Havre bank is a 34-year-old with a history of psychiatric illness, a police spokesman said on Thursday.The spokesman said the hostage-taker was carrying a gun.Le Havre's new mayor is Edouard Philippe, President