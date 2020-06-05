Asteroid the size of Empire State Building nears earth this weekend

An asteroid almost as tall as the Empire State Building in New York is expected to fly near earth this weekend.

Asteroid 2002 NN4 is set to pass by earth on June 6th, according to the space agency's asteroid watch widget which provides easy access to information on the next five asteroids expected to pass by earth.

Information provided on the widget shows the asteroid, named Asteroid 2002 NN4, to be approximately 1,100ft in diameter (about 335 meters), while the Empire State Building stands at approximately 1,400ft (426 meters).



Despite information provided by the widget puts the asteroid at 300 ft shorter than the iconic building, more in depth information listed about the asteroid on NASA's Center for Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) website, which monitors close approaches to Earth, approximates the asteroid to be anywhere from 820-1,870ft (250-570 meters) in diameter. The asteroid will be at its nearest to earth at a distance of 3,160,000 miles.