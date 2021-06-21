The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bank Leumi: Oil futures forecast price decline in second half of 2021

The drop in prices in the latter half of 2021 will be due an increase in oil production by OPEC states and the prospects of lowered tensions with a new US-Iran nuclear deal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 21, 2021 03:16
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI)
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI)
Israel's Bank Leumi indicated on Sunday that oil prices are expected to rise in the short-term, while falling later on in 2021 after a renewed rise in supply, a press release from the bank said.
Discussing the expected rise, Dr. Gil Michael Befman, Leumi's chief economist, said that "Oil prices have continued to rise almost continuously since the beginning of May 2021. BRENT oil reached $72.3 a barrel at the end of the trading day on 11/6/ 2021 and the price of a WTI barrel reached about $70.9, against the background of the continued rise in global demand."
Befman added that due to renewed global travel as the coronavirus pandemic nears it end, demand for fuel for cars and planes will likely contribute to the rise in oil prices. 
"Demand for oil in Europe continues to recover with the return of vehicles to the roads which increases the demand for fuel, which comes against the backdrop of halting the spread of the coronavirus in some countries, alongside the recovery in economic activity," said Befman.
The drop in prices in the latter half of 2021, Befman notes, will be due to an increase in oil production by OPEC states and the prospects of lowered tensions with a new US-Iran nuclear deal. 
"The rise in oil prices was supported by the OPEC Group's announcement in early June to maintain the predefined moderate route of increasing supply, despite the recovery in global demand. The group's announcement did not yet address significant progress in US-Iran nuclear negotiation efforts."
"If an agreement is signed and the sanctions on Iran's energy sector are reduced, it could lead to an increase in the oil supply in the market, probably gradually, by about 2 million barrels a day. This move, if realized, is expected to lead to a further drop in oil prices," Befman added.  


