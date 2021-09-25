Christian medical missions receive largest private gift ever - from Jews

Jewish entrepreneur Mark Gerson and his wife, Rabbi Erica Gerson, have committed $18 million to support the work of African Mission Healthcare (AMH), an organization that partners with Christian mission hospitals to provide medical care in sub-Saharan Africa.

This is the largest known private gift to Christian medical missions.

AMH was founded in 2010 by Gerson and Dr. Jon Fielder, who has spent two decades as a missionary physician in Africa. Fielder currently serves as the organization’s CEO.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"We are delighted to honor our Jewish obligation to 'love the stranger' by partnering with the people who do so most effectively, efficiently and devotedly: African Christian and missionary doctors working at mission hospitals in Africa,” Gerson said. “The number of lives that these Christian doctors save and transform per dollar invested — while building the institutions that will amplify care in Africa for generations — is staggering.”

The United Bank of Switzerland (UBS) agreed to add $2 million to Gerson’s gift, bringing the total to $20 million. Some $11 million will be immediately available to expand selected high-impact projects. The rest will be made available as a donor match and used in support of AMH’s “Transforming Healthcare Campaign,” which is meant to bring in new funding to expand their work.

Mark Gerson (credit: Courtesy)

According to Fielder, the funds will be used to strengthen the systems and infrastructure in African hospitals, providing services such as oxygen, to help fight the battle against COVID-19 . Less than 4% of Africa's population has been fully vaccinated.

It will also go toward life-saving surgery, advanced medical training, and the creation of a maternal health network of excellence at more than 15 hospitals across Africa.

In the last 11 years, AMH has invested more than $30 million dollars in training, clinical care and infrastructure projects with 47 mission hospital partners across 16 different countries in Africa, a press release said. These investments have supported direct care for more than 670,000 patients and trained more than 3,000 medical professionals.