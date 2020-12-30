The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

CNN reporters Acosta, Tapper weigh in on media coverage after Trump

“I don’t think the press should be trying to whip up the Biden presidency and turn it into must-see TV in a contrived way,” CNN's Acosta told the Atlantic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 14:55
CNN host Jake Tapper (photo credit: ANDREW CULLEN/ REUTERS)
CNN host Jake Tapper
(photo credit: ANDREW CULLEN/ REUTERS)
Reporters around the US are breathing a sigh of relief with President-elect Joe Biden entering office on January 20.
US President Donald Trump has proved to be quite a nuisance for media channels around the country, referring to reports made by seasoned reporters as "fake news," favoring certain publications and becoming a fact-checking nightmare for journalists day in and day out during his tumultuous tenure.
No publication has taken more grief, abuse and condemnation from the president than CNN, however. The president, has on numerous occasions, called out CNN directly for its "unfair" reporting, called its reporters and coverage "fake news" and had millions of Americans joining in on the attacks.
With Biden's presidency just weeks away, two senior CNN correspondents have shared their views on how media coverage will change underneath the new administration.
CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta noted to The Atlantic that he believes Biden will prove to be less antagonistic than Trump, within the scope of media coverage, adding that "couldn't stomach" the pugnacious nature of the current sitting president.
“You are fake news,” Trump said to Acosta in 2017, calling his organization terrible and declining to take a question from him despite Acosta’s several attempts to shout one.
Before the interaction, Trump spent much of his 2016 presidential campaign bashing the news media for what he called unfair coverage, and continued the attacks throughout his tenure.
“I don’t think the press should be trying to whip up the Biden presidency and turn it into must-see TV in a contrived way,” Acosta told the Atlantic.
The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins stated that Acosta explained that the opinion was not a partisan belief, but a "matter of professional solidarity.
"In his view, Trump’s campaign to discredit the press has constituted a ‘nonstop national emergency,’ one that required a defiant response," Coppins stated.
“If being at the White House is not an experience that might merit hazard pay,” Acosta said, according to the Atlantic. “Then perhaps it is going to be approached differently.”
Acosta had his White House press access suspended in 2018, following a heated exchange between him and President Trump during a press conference.
CNN anchor Jake Tapper shared similar sentiments during an airing of CNN's Reliable Sources.
“Donald Trump, because of his disruptions and the way he disrupted just how presidents and public figures behave, and his actions to change the way that the news media writ large behaves... We felt in many ways the need to do more aggressive fact-checking,” Tapper said, according to the Washington Times. “The monologues … it’s basically a time to just turn to the camera and just present some facts in a way that might clear up where there is obfuscation whether it’s about matters of decency or matters of fact.
“I don’t know that we’re going to have the need to continue to do those quite the same way in a Biden administration. Maybe we will,” he added, according to the report. “I guess it’s entirely possible that this will happen, and we’ll be doing it.
"But I kind of suspect that news media coverage will change as a more, you know, ‘normal President’ takes office, whether it’s Joe Biden in 2021 or Nikki Haley in 2025, whatever," he concluded. "I mean, I think generally, there will be a return to some sort of non-Trump obsessive coverage.”

Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump CNN
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by