Trump photoshops Nobel Prize in video despite never winning one

Despite not having won a Nobel Peace Prize, US President Donald Trump nonetheless included the famous award in a video he uploaded to Twitter on Tuesday, implying that he won the coveted prize for his role in helping orchestrate the Abraham Accords.The video, which is one minute long, contains a montage of scenes from throughout the Trump presidency, accompanied by orchestral music and featuring slogans such as "Trump stands for America" and "Trump stands for our military might" to mark different sections. But following the section titled "Trump stands for peace," footage is shown of him alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Bahraini and Emirati foreign ministers at the Abraham Accords signing ceremony from September 15. Superimposed onto these scenes is the Nobel Peace Prize.
Trump was quickly lambasted over social media for the video, as despite the Abraham Accords being a major foreign policy achievement, they did not win him the prize, despite Trump reportedly feeling that he deserved to do so.It is also worth noting that by the Nobel Foundation's own guidelines, posting an image or photo of the medal is only allowed for editorial texts on the prize, a laureate or Alfred Nobel, and is not permitted to be used for publicity purposes.Curiously enough, Trump actually uploaded a picture of the wrong medal, with the one shown awarded for the prizes in literature, physics or chemistry and medicine of physiology.
While the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize was ultimately awarded to the World Food Programme, Trump received two nominations for the 2021 prize, one for helping organize the Abraham Accords to normalize ties between Israel and Arab states and another for helping normalize economic ties between Serbia and Kosovo. Sarah Chemla contributed to this report.
December 28, 2020
Professional medal guy here. I’ve actually catalogued/authenticated a Nobel Peace Prize before (it brought over a million bucks at auction).That’s not even a Nobel Peace Prize. The medal depicted is awarded for physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, and literature.Idiot. https://t.co/hcQMbkypGG— John Kraljevich (@JohnSpiroSpero) December 29, 2020
