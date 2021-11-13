The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Conservative figures announce ‘University of Austin alternative college’

The University of Austin Alternative College has received over 3,000 inquiries since its announcement, according to faculty.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 05:54
People wearing face masks hold banners in Hyde Park during a "Black Lives Matter" protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 3, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY)
People wearing face masks hold banners in Hyde Park during a "Black Lives Matter" protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 3, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY)
Conservative figures and personalities in the USA announced the founding of the “University of Austin alternative college” last Monday morning on Twitter.
The University of Austin – not to be confused with the University of Texas at Austin, a top 50 public university in America – is being established in response to what is colloquially known as “woke-ism,” the rising phenomenon in the United States and much of the Western world. The emphasis on issues concerning demographic discrimination, such as racism and sexism, has been associated with left-leaning politics.
"We're done waiting for America's universities to fix themselves," the school's video rollout states. "So we're starting a new one."
The school’s founding trustees include former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss, historian Niall Ferguson, and data software company Palantir’s co-founder Joe Lonsdale. University of Austin’s initial Board of Advisors includes several notable figures in American political discourse, such as Somali-Dutch author and activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali, author and commentator Andrew Sullivan, and former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
"So much is broken in America," writes the former president of St. John's College in Annapolis, Maryland and University of Austin Founding Trustee Panos Kanelos, "But higher education might be the most fractured institution...Nearly 70% of students favor reporting professors if the professor says something students find offensive."
Weiss, an avid defender of Israel, was among the founding members to announce the establishment of the University of Austin. She resigned from the New York Times in 2020 for "caving to the whims of critics on Twitter" and for what she described as a lack of freedom of expression at the publication and among her colleagues.
Bari Weiss (credit: TWITTER)Bari Weiss (credit: TWITTER)
“Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor,” Weiss wrote in her resignation letter. “As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space. Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions,” she added.
Weiss is a prominent voice for diaspora Jews in the United States. She has defended Israel and Jewish life in America in her columns, public appearances and personal social media accounts. Her book “How to Fight Anti-Semitism” was published in 2019, the same year she was named the seventh most influential Jew in the world by The Jerusalem Post.
“Woke-ism” has bred what has been deemed “cancel culture,” where the emphasis on gendered and racially-sensitive language has led to dissenters being shouted down at lectures, harassed on social media, or even dismissed from their jobs. A recent example of the former UK philosophy professor Kathleen Stock, who joined the University of Austin Alternative College as a Founding Faculty Fellow after resigning from the University of Sussex following accusations of transphobia. In October 2021, a group of LGBT+ students campaigned for the University of Sussex to remove Stock from her position. Police had to advise Stock to take additional safety precautions, including installing CCTV at her home and using bodyguards on campus. She eventually resigned from the University, citing followed attacks on her by colleagues and an "extreme" response from their students, saying "instead of getting involved in arguing with me using reason, evidence - the traditional university methods - they tell their students in lectures that I pose a harm to trans students."
On its website, the University of Austin says that it's "seeking accreditation as a private postsecondary educational institution from the Texas Higher Education Board and initial accreditation through the Higher Learning Commission, an accreditor recognized by the United States Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation as an assigned regional accrediting organization." Critics have described the institution as a group of politically-conservative “critics of ‘cancel culture'” who have started an “unaccredited university,” as the Houston Chronicle said last Wednesday.
The University of Austin Alternative College has received over 3,000 inquiries since its announcement, according to faculty.


Tags United States university Americans conservatism texas liberal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should vaccinate their children against COVID-19 - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel won’t stop NSO since it benefits from cyber ambiguity - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The cons of reopening the US consulate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

The Palestinians must acknowledge their role in the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The immorality of confusing victims with villains - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by