COVID lockdown: Crowd at Australian synagogue fined for gathering

Police handed out multiple fines to people suspected of gathering illegally in Melbourne, Australia to pray for Rosh Hashanah despite a coronavirus lockdown on the city, Australia's 9 News reported Tuesday.

The fines issued were worth A$5452 each and were issued by officers who waited for people at the exits of Ripponlea synagogue, according to 9 News.



pic.twitter.com/Ez9l5laGXo Some of the Ripponlea worshippers finally emerged after 8pm - media forced around the other side of the building after things got hairy @theage September 7, 2021

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"Victoria Police has spoken to a number of people who attended an address on Glen Eira Road, Elsternwick on Tuesday 7 September. All adults who attended will be issued with a $5452 fine," police said in a statement, according to 9 News.

Police added that they believe that a number of people present have yet to speak to the police and the officers are looking for them.



pic.twitter.com/yvxVmtx0AD Still no movement on worshippers inside the Ripponlea synagogue where up to 100 are believed to be marking Jewish New Year in what appears to be a breach of COVID-19 restrictions, but there are dozens of people now singing in the alley near it @theage September 7, 2021

Members of the Ripponlea synagogue entered the building around 5 a.m. and did not leave until after 8 p.m., according to The Age. The crowd was aggressive to journalists at the scene when exiting the building, according to The Age, who said the media were forced to move as the crowd left the scene.

A source told The Age that it was possible that up to 100 people attended the gathering.