Despite war clouds, a Ukraine-Russia clash is unlikely - analysis

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned this week that Russia would respond if NATO -member countries crossed a “red line.” Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Russia against aggression in Ukraine, claiming any aggression would trigger “serious consequences.” The US and UK have both warned Russia. Blinken also briefed the 29 NATO-members on US intelligence regarding tensions in Ukraine.

Western countries are convinced that there is a large build-up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. According to reports at BBC Russia is concerned that Ukraine might joint NATO and it is annoyed about US naval and air activity in the Black Sea, as well as Ukraine buying Turkish drones.

Russia’s TASS media included an article on Wednesday that noted NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg recent comments about NATO. "We must understand the difference between a NATO ally, for example, Latvia, Poland and Romania, and a close and highly valued partner [such as] Ukraine, for which we provide support, training capacity, equipment, but for allies, we have security guarantees under Article Five," Stoltenberg told reporters in Latvia when asked what kind of assistance NATO could provide to Kyiv in case of Russia’s alleged military aggression.

Russian media noted this was the sixth time in the last five days that NATO’s leader had made comments about “Russia’s alleged military build-up on the border with Ukraine. He called on Russia for transparency and de-escalation, warning that in case of military aggression, NATO would make Moscow pay a high price. However, he declined to say if the alliance was considering taking any military steps to support Kyiv.”

A serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces takes part in military drills at a training ground near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service November 17, 2021. (credit: PRESS SERVICE OF GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Russia, for its part, claims that Ukraine might be the aggressive one stoking tensions.

What this means is that there is a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy. While bother sides accuse one another of new tensions, even coup plots against Ukraine’s leader, the diplomatic crisis of tough talk could actually result in clashes on the ground.

It should be recalled that in 2013-2014 there was a crisis in Ukraine that resulted in the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych fleeing the capital after massive protests and clashes. After he had fled in February 2014m Ukraine faced a chaotic situation. Pro-Russian separatists took over areas in eastern Ukraine. According to widespread reports they had covert Russian backing. Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014, taking from Ukraine another key territory. Fears in Kyiv were that worse was to come. However, battles stopped the pro-Russian advanced and soon the separatists and their backers in Moscow were pushed out of some areas, including Sloviansk. Battles destroyed Donetsk airport.

Eventually, the battle lines hardened and by 2015 there was a stalemate in eastern Ukraine. Tensions continued. Ukraine views the separatist areas and the frontline as an “anti-terrorist” operation. Two breakaway separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have emerged, backed by Russia. This is similar to situations in the Caucasus where small quasi-states exist, including South Ossestia and Abkhazia.

The tensions continued over the years and there are frequent clashes on the frontline. However, tanks and large forces are not supposed to be concentrated near the front. Russian troop concentrations are thought to be hundreds of kilometers away; nevertheless, considering the vast distances involved in Ukraine and Russia, this is seen as relatively close to the line. There are thought to be some 100,000 Russian troops, including tanks amassed within a day or two march of the border.

One image making the rounds comes from Maxar technologies and was shared with media. It shows armored units near Yelnya, a town near Belarus. “The units, which began moving in late September from other areas of Russia where they are normally based, include the elite 1st Guards Tank Army.” To move from Yelnya to Ukraine would take time and the highways here do not go south, the units would have to traverse Belarus probably to land on Ukraine’s approaches to Kyiv.

More concerning, say reports, are concentrations at Kursk and Bryansk, which would put the armored units within a day or two of a strike at Kharkiv. Here they could provide support for the separatist republics by landing a blow on Ukraine’s flank. But deploying large amounts of forces like this takes time, not just moving the tanks by rail or truck, but putting them into the field to cross the frontier.

All of this seems far-fetched. Russia likes to move military units around and call out major drills and exercises to show off its power. Putin has revolutionized Russia’s army over the last decades, especially certain units. This includes providing the Russian Airborne Force with new materials that are supposed to reach 75% of the unit by the end of this year.

Ukraine is also modernizing its forces. It has acquired Javelin anti-tank missiles in deals with the US. The former US administration approved the sale of 210 Javelin anti-tank missiles and 37 launchers to Ukraine. Ukraine has launched drills with its new equipment and Reuters said last week it launched a special operation near the border with Belarus. Meanwhile Belarus has indicated it would back Russia in a conflict with Ukraine. Belarus was recently accused by Europe of using “hybrid war” against Europe by pushing migrants toward the Polish border. Radio Free Europe reported that “Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has said that his country would be willing to host Russian nuclear weapons if NATO moved similar U.S. equipment from Germany to Eastern Europe.”

Given all these tensions it’s possible that an unintended clash could lead to a larger conflict. The problem for Ukraine is that despite modernizing its forces, it still possesses only a handful of new drones and anti-tank missiles. This is not a serious force to stop a large Russian army. Winter is also setting in. These areas that are now contested have seen massive battles in the past. The battle of Kursk, for instance, covered a huge area of what is now the Russia-Ukraine border and involved thousands of tanks and millions of soldiers. Today the conflict that might result would not be like Kursk.

The real conflict appears multi-layered. Belarus wants to appear relevant to Moscow and keeps stirring up problems with Europe. Putin wants NATO to stay out of Ukraine. Ukraine wants to draw NATO in. The US wants to stand by its partners and allies after leaving Afghanistan. Everyone is playing their role. However, no one wants a real conflict. The Belarus regime risking a crisis could find itself imperiled. Ukraine doesn’t want a setback on the frontline, it prefers its army continue its modernization efforts.

Russia likes to toy with Europe and show that it can defend its former near abroad. Why anyone from Moscow to Washington would want an actual conflict appears far-fetched. That the West would back such a conflict in the winter seems even more far-fetched. It’s entirely possible that the rumors of war are all designed, by both sides, to distract and to deter. If that’s the case it could just be bluster.

Nevertheless, some can benefit from bluster. The story of Turkey’s drones, for instance, is a way Ankara benefits from appearing to supply key military equipment to Ukraine, even if the drones are few in number and not actually doing much. Cool heads should prevail, but if they don't then a small incident somewhere on the border could lead to a larger crisis.