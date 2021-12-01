The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine wants NATO deterrence measures against Russia

In view of Russia's massive troop movement near the Ukrainian border, Ukraine is looking for support from NATO.

By MARVIN ZIEGELE/SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2021 12:39

Updated: DECEMBER 1, 2021 12:40
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a NATO Defence Ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a NATO Defence Ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL)
NATO made a show of force to Russia this week with a meeting of members in Riga.
NATO foreign ministers rarely meet outside Brussels; they usually meet at the alliance's secure headquarters. When they traveled to Riga, the capital of Latvia, from 30 member countries, it was primarily to send a message toward Moscow: that the Western alliance has a united presence on its eastern border.
"Russia wants Ukraine to remain weak," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters news agency ahead of talks with colleagues from 30 NATO countries on Wednesday. "We will call on allies to work with Ukraine on a deterrence package consisting of three layers," he said. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that "Russia needs to be transparent, and they need to reduce tensions, and de-escalate."
The first layer, he continued, consists of clearly communicating to Russia the consequences of aggressive actions against Ukraine. Second, he said, there should be a package of economic sanctions that would be imposed on Russia in the worst case, and third, even stronger cooperation between NATO and Ukraine in the military and defense fields.
The background to Kuleba's appeal is intelligence from NATO and Ukraine that Russia has again deployed unusually large contingents of combat-ready troops, as well as heavy weapons and drones, on its border with Ukraine. Ukraine now estimates the number of Russian troops on the border at 115,000. The developments bring back memories of 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.
Asked by reporters whether his country also expected additional arms deliveries, he replied, "So helping Ukraine strengthen its defense capabilities also means deterring Russia."
Germany and the U.S. have warned Russia against attacking Ukraine ahead of the start of the talks. "Russia would have to pay a high price for any form of aggression," said acting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken added that "any new aggression would bring serious consequences."
Blinken will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thursday on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) summit in Stockholm, Reuters reports. It is not yet known whether the meeting between the two foreign ministers will take place because of Russia's troop buildup.
During the NATO talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded for direct contact with Moscow to end the war in the eastern Donbass region. Ukrainian troops are fighting Russian-backed units there. "We have to tell the truth that we will not be able to end the war without direct negotiations with Russia, and this has already been recognized today by all external partners," Zelenskiy said according to Reuters.


Tags Russia ukraine NATO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Banning Israelis from squash championship is Malaysia's shame - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by