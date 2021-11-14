The dust still has not settled following the stunning New York Times exposure this weekend of a series of US airstrikes on an ISIS camp in Baghuz, Syria on March 18, 2019, which may have killed dozens of civilians.

But the smell is awful and allegations of war crimes and a cover-up are in the air.

Of course, there are major differences between emotional reactions and legal analysis when it comes to the tragic killing of civilians in the midst of the fog of war.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

If the narrative provided by official US spokespeople regarding the incident is accurate, there may not have been any war crimes.

According to US defense establishment claims, there was an imminent attack on Syrian Democratic Forces allies who desperately needed aircover.

ISIS had unleashed a counter-attack from its camp including a mix of armed attackers and mobile suicide bombers.

Moreover, large numbers of civilians had fled in anticipation of further US attacks on one of ISIS’s few remaining strongholds. So those who remained were viewed as very hardcore.

There are even some unclear reports about armed women and children.

A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. The offshoot of al Qaeda which has captured swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria has declared itself an Islamic ''Caliphate'' and called on factions worldwide to pledge their allegiance, a st (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

If the US special task force nine which dropped large and non-precision bombs on the camp, killing almost everyone, including up to 60 civilians along with two dozen ISIS fighters, did not know how many civilians were still there, arguing for war crimes would be difficult.

The problem is that there are multiple high-ranking US legal officials who say that the official account has been redacted as a cover-up.

Moreover, the report suggests that a wider number of US legal officials had been studying a long series of incidents where task force nine allegedly edited its reports to use terms to try to fool lawyers into leaving them alone.

According to internal US legal official critics of task force nine, they did not use the best available drone coverage intelligence to check if there were civilians.

Further, task force nine had a record of adding details to its reports, such as that armed ISIS members were observed by drones, when later reviews of drone coverage showed no such thing.

This is a whole different angle that Israel has generally not dealt with.

AN EXTERIOR view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. (credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

There are always arguments whether Israel committed war crimes or not when it conducts airstrikes against Hamas as the terror group fires rockets on Israeli civilians.

But usually, the legal fight is whether Israel should have had better intelligence to deter potential collateral harm to civilians near Hamas operatives.

No recent allegations included IDF lawyers accusing IDF commanders of “cooking the books” to make illegal strikes look legal.

This is probably what sets the Baghuz incident aside in a class of its own in terms of severity.

According to internal US legal official critics, no criminal probe was even performed.

Certainly, since 2009, Israel has performed legal probes of any incident where Palestinian civilians were allegedly killed – even if critics may say the probes are insufficient.

Part of what is so shocking about the allegations is the 2015 Kunduz incident in which the US admitted to accidentally killing dozens of civilians when it bombed a hospital.

While to uninitiated ears, Kunduz and Baghuz may sound awfully similar, there are three critical different facts that frame them in completely different lights.

Kunduz happened under the Obama administration, was in Afghanistan and was widely covered by Doctors Without Borders which had personnel on the ground.

Baghuz happened under the Trump administration, was in Syria and either no one survived or anyone who did was linked to ISIS in some way.

Israel supporters have plenty of criticism for the Obama administration, but there is no question that it emphasized a high level of scrutiny for airstrikes.

In contrast, many Israel-supporters liked the Trump administration’s support of Jerusalem globally, but there is also little question that it deemphasized scrutiny of airstrikes and that the top levels were not terribly concerned about the laws of war.

Trump himself multiple times threatened actions regarding bombing or torture which would have been viewed by most international lawyers as blatant war crimes, and there are now many records of top US commanders having to hold him back from such orders.

Americans and the world may care little about Afghanistan, but there was still more media and human rights presence there than there was in Syria where ISIS made it a mission to slaughter such people.

One reply refusing a criminal probe in the Times report emphasizes that such probes only occur when there will be major media and global attention.

Kunduz was out in the public arena and could not be ignored. No one knew about Baghuz until this weekend.

After all of this, the obvious bottom-line for Israel is that it makes its system of investigations look far superior to the US system – at least to what was going on from January 2017- January 2021.

That does not mean that the International Criminal Court will give Israel a pass.

But new ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan recently decided to give the US a pass on torture allegations in Afghanistan and seems ready to give Russia a pass on other allegations essentially for a lack of resources or ability to go after those parties.

Israel claims the ICC should not go after it on sound moral and legal grounds.

However, if the ICC chooses to not go after Jerusalem due to more practical concerns, and because going after Israel while leaving the US be on some of these disturbing incidents would look like open discrimination, the IDF will likely take that as a win also.