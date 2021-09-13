The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Diplomats mark one year since Abraham Accords in NY, Washington

“It is important to recognize just how significant this moment really is,” said Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 22:14
THE FLAGS of the US, Israel, UAE and Bahrain are projected on a section of the walls surrounding Jerusalem’s Old City last September. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
THE FLAGS of the US, Israel, UAE and Bahrain are projected on a section of the walls surrounding Jerusalem’s Old City last September.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – Diplomats from Israel, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco gathered in Washington and New York to mark one year since the historic Abraham Accords agreements in two events.
“It is important to recognize just how significant this moment really is,” said Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan in his speech at the event hosted by the Wilson Center.
“Together, we chose peace, progress and prosperity over our past differences,” he said. “We chose to work together to change the way Jews and Arabs perceive each other, to promote mutually beneficial economic activity and to face the larger challenges in the Middle East as a united front.
“One year later, it is clear these agreements have gone well beyond their important symbolism,” Erdan continued. “We have used this defining first year to guarantee that our partnership will last for generations to come.”
The ambassador noted that both countries opened embassies and signed deals “promoting collaboration on culture, trade, climate and technological innovation.” He said that Israel will have one of the largest pavilions at the Dubai Expo and travelers can now fly directly from Tel Aviv to Marrakech or Abu Dhabi.
“In fact, the UAE is now the first Arab country that Israelis can visit without a visa, and vice versa,” Erdan said. “These steps are critical to laying the groundwork for a long-term meaningful relationship.”
“The thing that has changed the most is people’s understandings – and it’s hard to measure,” said Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador in Washington.
“It’s easy to measure trade; it’s easy to measure investments or deals or how many flights and how many tourists. [But] it’s hard to explain how people’s mindsets have shifted,” he said. “When I started seeing Orthodox Jewish weddings taking place in Dubai during COVID – during a very difficult time socially in a country that most of these people have never been to; they decided to pack up, take their families and have a wedding in this place that they’ve only seen on TV or on the Internet – that’s the biggest change I’ve envisioned.”
(FROM LEFT) Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and the UAE’s bin Zayed at the White House after the Abraham Accords signing, September 15, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO) (FROM LEFT) Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and the UAE’s bin Zayed at the White House after the Abraham Accords signing, September 15, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)
Sheikh Abdulla Bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Ambassador to the US, agreed with Al Otaiba. “Obviously, the shift in mindset is probably the biggest thing that we are witnessing within the communities today,” he said. “We’ve seen trade grow, bilateral relations fostered [and] people-to-people relationships being established and growing with time.
“This is probably the biggest breakthrough between Arabs and Jews in the past 25 years,” the ambassador said.
“I think that, yes, it does take us a step closer to a comprehensive peace in the region,” al Khalifa said. “And I think it also sets an example for others within the region itself. I mean, here you have peace being achieved between Arabs and Jews. That sets a very good foundation for peace that can be developed by others that share the region.”
IN A SEPARATE event in New York, hosted at the Jewish Heritage Museum, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield said that the agreements represent progress toward a more peaceful region, “but perhaps what is most remarkable is that in the past year, we’ve gone from ink on a page to concrete improvements between countries.
“Since the Accords were signed, Israel has opened embassies in the UAE and in Bahrain – and both the UAE and Bahrain have appointed their first ambassadors to Israel,” she said.
“Clearly, we want to build on this model and replicate this success,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “And let me be clear: The United States is committed to strengthening and expanding on these agreements. That means pushing for more headway among those who have already signed the agreements – such as those here at the table and Sudan – and also reaching additional agreements with more Arab and Muslim countries to extend the circle of peace.
“I am also determined to explore how we can translate these agreements into progress within the UN system,” she said.
“At the same time, I want to be clear that as we continue to pursue normalization between Israel and neighboring countries, we remain committed to a two-state solution,” the ambassador said. “We firmly believe Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, dignity, security and prosperity. And US diplomacy will remain focused on practical steps to advance that vision in the immediate term.”


Tags washington Middle East Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

US pressure on Palestinian Jerusalem consulate is a step back - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by