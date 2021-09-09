The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tel Aviv ranks number 8 on Time Out's best cities in the world

Time Out's section on the Israeli city refers to it as the "city that never sleeps." 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 19:24
DIZENGOFF STREET a week before opening night. (photo credit: ORIT ARFA)
DIZENGOFF STREET a week before opening night.
(photo credit: ORIT ARFA)
Tel Aviv made Time Out Magazine's top cities in the world in 2021, which was published on Wednesday. 
Of the 37 cities that the magazine lists, Tel Aviv places high at number 8, beating out cities like Tokyo, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona, Sydney, Shanghai, Buenos Aires, Dubai, and Paris.
Regarding the attractions, Time Out notes that Tel Aviv has "spaces like Dizengoff Square played host to gigs, screenings, and talks."
According to the Time Out pool, 81% of Tel Aviv residents believe their city to be "fun." 
Tel Aviv is known for having the largest pride parades in the region, as the most recent parade, last June had over 100,000 attendees
Tel Aviv's Pride Parade (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)Tel Aviv's Pride Parade (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
Time Out magazine also acknowledges Tel Aviv's Carmel Market and Park HaMesila as notable attractions within the city. 
Cities that placed higher than Tel Aviv include Montreal, New York, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam. 


