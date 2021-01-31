The economy and the coronavirus pandemic are at the top of the American public's priority of issues to deal with in the coming year, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center. The survey was conducted between January 8-12, among 5,360 adults. The economy was the subject most Americans thought US president Joe Biden should deal with - 80% - with coronavirus receiving a similar number - 78%. Though these are somewhat split along party lines, with 93% of Democrats putting the coronavirus as their top priority, while only 60% of Republicans doing so, though most still consider it an important issue. Two thirds (67%) of all Americans regard the improvement of the job situation as a top priority, though there is some disagreement as to how, with Democrats leaning toward a top policy priority. Majorities in both parties however, (71% of Democrats, 63% of Republicans) say this is a top goal.Opinions are more split among party lines on other subjects, such as whether or not race issues in the US should be considered a top policy priority, with 72% of Democrats saying yes, while 24% of Republicans say the same. Climate change is another such split issue is climate change, with 59% of Democrats saying it should be a top priority policy, as opposed to 14% of Republicans thinking the same.Police is another issue that changes depending on the demographic asked. Black adults (83%) are twice as likely to think that addressing issues around race in this country should be a top priority; 68% of Hispanic adults view this as a top priority - this is as opposed to 40% of White adults. About 56% of women also thought that addressing issues concerning race issues in the US should be a top priority, as opposed to 41% of men. Women are also more likely to want to address issues with the criminal justice system, health care costs, and improving education as well as designating them as top priorities. Older people were more likely to consider national defense policy as top priorities, with 77% of those above the age of 50 considering a top priority, as opposed to 39% of those between the ages of 18-29. This was reflected in both political parties. About half of the public says the president and Congress should make it a top priority this year to: take steps to make Social Security financially sound (54%); improve education (53%); deal with the problems poor people face in their lives (53%); address issues around race in this country (49%), and reduce crime (47%).Several people have spoken of President Joe Biden's challenging road to try and unify the United States following the fractured elections results with several believing that the election was won in an illegitimate manner, causing further fracturing.