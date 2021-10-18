The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Extremist preacher suggests UK lawmaker may have been killed for being 'pro-Israel'

Murder victim David Amess previously served as honorary secretary of Conservative Friends for Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 18, 2021 04:53
Members of the local Muslim community lay flowers in tribute to British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, near the Belfairs Methodist Church, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain, October 16, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
Members of the local Muslim community lay flowers in tribute to British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, near the Belfairs Methodist Church, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain, October 16, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
David Amess, the British Conservative lawmaker who was allegedly murdered on Friday by 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali in what police have deemed a terror-motivated attack, may have met his demise due to his rumored support for Israel.
Amess, 69, was fatally stabbed in a church during a constituency meeting on Friday afternoon, and police say there are no additional suspects. Amess previously served as honorary secretary of Conservative Friends for Israel.
Anjem Choudary, an extreme Islamist preacher who in the past expressed support for the Islamic State told the Daily Mail on Sunday that Amess' support for Israel may have been the cause of his murder. The actual cause of the murder is currently unknown.
"Many people do [believe] that it [Israel] is a terrorist state, and who would possibly be a friend of Israel after you see the carnage that they carried out against Muslims in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and continue to do with the appropriation of properties?" Choudary asked.
Choudary formerly led the banned Islamist group Al-Mubajiroun, and was sentenced to prison for five years and six months for inviting support for the Islamic State in 2016. He was released in October 2018.
David Amess MP in office (credit: Wikimedia Commons) David Amess MP in office (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
"No one in their right and rational mind would support such a state [Israel]," Choudary said.
Ali is detained under Britain's Terrorism Act 2000. His father confirmed that his son was arrested in connection to the politician's murder.
Ali, a British citizen of Somali heritage, allegedly underwent a program aimed to deter individuals from extremism, but reports say he did not remain long in the program, which was voluntary. His detention has been extended until October 22.
Amess's murder comes five years after the murder of Jo Cox, a Labour Party politician who was shot and stabbed to death before a constituency meeting. 


