First Holocaust museum to be inaugurated in Oporto, Portugal

The first-ever Holocaust museum will open in Portugal's second-largest city of Oporto next Wednesday, marking a historic moment for Holocaust education in the area.
The new museum will start with a ceremony on January 20 opened by Dias Ben Zion, president of the Jewish community of Oporto and Mayor Rui Moreira. The ceremony will have many attendees, including Israel's ambassador and those of countries that participated in World War II. The purpose of the Oporto Holocaust Museum is to educate and portray the lives of Jews before the Nazi conquest of Europe, the Holocaust and the concentration camps. The museum was created by the Jewish community of Oporto, and invests in the professional training of educators, supporting Holocaust research and promoting exhibitions.
The museum will also include a study center, cinema, corridors displaying a complete narrative, a conference room, and photographs and screens presenting actual footage before, during and after the tragedy. One week after the opening ceremony, many students from schools in the Porto region will visit the museum in acknowledgement of the International Day in Memory of Holocaust Victims. Furthermore, the museum will also develop cooperation partnerships with other Holocaust museums throughout Europe and the United States, as well as in other countries such as Hong Kong and Russia. These partnerships will be done with the support of members of the Oporto Jewish community who had lost parents and/or grandparents in the Holocaust. In 2013, the community shared with the Washington Holocaust Museum archives including documents, letter and files about refugees who had passed through the city of Oporto.