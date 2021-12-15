The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

German police foil 'anti-vaxxer murder plot' against state premier

The plot to kill the state premier of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, is the latest in a series of incidents that underscore the anger of some Germans over restrictions on the unvaccinated.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 18:10
Police detain a suspect during raids in several locations in Dresden, Germany, December 15, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL)
Police detain a suspect during raids in several locations in Dresden, Germany, December 15, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL)
German police have foiled a plot by anti-vaccination activists to murder the state premier of Saxony in eastern Germany, they said on Wednesday, as concerns grow over an increasingly violent pushback against COVID-19 vaccination plans.
The plot to kill Michael Kretschmer is the latest in a series of incidents that underscore the anger of some Germans over restrictions on the unvaccinated and plans to make vaccinations compulsory for the general population.
Saxony has one of Germany's highest levels of COVID-19 infection but also its lowest vaccination rate. It is a stronghold of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which harbours many vaccine sceptics and anti-lockdown protesters.
Members of a group called "Dresden Offlinevernetzung", or 'Dresden offline network', had suggested in a chat on messaging platform Telegram that they might be in possession of firearms and crossbows, Saxony police said on Twitter.
The investigation targeted six suspects - five men and a woman - aged between 32 and 64, Dresden Public Prosecutor's Office said, adding that several pieces of evidence had been found, including crossbows.
Saxony State Premier Michael Kretschmer of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) arrives for their party leadership meeting, one day after the German general elections, in Berlin, Germany, September 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)Saxony State Premier Michael Kretschmer of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) arrives for their party leadership meeting, one day after the German general elections, in Berlin, Germany, September 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)

'A LINE HAS BEEN CROSSED'

Kretschmer, 46, a member of Germany's opposition conservatives, has been calling for a hard lockdown to break a fourth wave of infections in his state.
He said the right to free speech should be respected but not used as a cover for violence, adding that the Saxony state government would mobilise additional staff to combat radicalism.
"Of course you can say what you don't like. But when violence comes into play, it's over. A line has been crossed which we will not tolerate," Kretschmer told reporters.
Saxony has the second highest seven-day incidence of COVID-19 among Germany's 16 federal states, at 824 per 100,000 people compared with a national incidence of 353.
In Saxony, in the former Communist East Germany, some 62% of the population has had two vaccinations, compared with around 70% nationwide.
Protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Germany have become more violent, with increased attacks on doctors, politicians and journalists.
"Such attacks were unthinkable just a few years ago," said Klaus Reinhardt, head of the German Medical Association.
In September, a vaccination centre in Saxony was the target of an arson attack. Earlier this month, a group of protesters gathered outside the home of Saxony's health minister holding lit torches, in what was seen as an implicit threat of violence.
German broadcaster ARD reported on Tuesday that more than a dozen politicians, media outlets and public institutions had received letters that threatened "bloody resistance" against the measures and included a wrapped chunk of meat.
Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office has classified vaccination opponents and coronavirus deniers as a "relevant risk".
In his first major address to parliament since taking office last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday his government would not tolerate violent protests against the coronavirus restrictions.
"We will not put up with a tiny minority of uninhibited extremists trying to force their will on our entire society," Scholz said.


Tags germany Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Anti-vaxxer pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There must not be a second Nakba - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
4

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by