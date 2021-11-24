The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Germany's new government to axe Nazi-era abortion law

Technically, abortion is illegal altogether in Germany. However, it is allowed under certain circumstances.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 17:54
Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader and top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz and party co-leader Saskia Esken react after first exit polls for the general elections in Berlin, Germany (photo credit: WOLFGANG RATTAY / REUTERS)
Germany's new government plans to do away with a Nazi-era law that forbids doctors from providing information about abortions and that has long been criticized for creating hurdles for women seeking to make informed decisions.
"Doctors should be allowed to provide public information about abortions without fear of prosecution," the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats said in their agreement to form a coalition government on Wednesday.
Technically, abortion is illegal altogether in Germany. However, it is allowed under certain circumstances and the procedure must be performed within 12 weeks of conception.
However, critics including the Greens have said that it is too difficult for women to access information about which procedures are available and who provides them.
Until recently, doctors were not allowed to state publicly that they perform abortions. That law was amended in 2019 in a compromise that meant doctors could say they offered termination of pregnancies but were not allowed to provide any further information on such procedures.
Pro-choice and anti-abortion both demonstrate outside the United States Supreme Court as the court hears arguments over a challenge to a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks in Washington, US, November 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)Pro-choice and anti-abortion both demonstrate outside the United States Supreme Court as the court hears arguments over a challenge to a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks in Washington, US, November 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
The new government's coalition agreement said it plans to eliminate the law, introduced in 1933, as part of efforts to strengthen women's rights to self-determination.
"The option to terminate a pregnancy at no cost is part of a reliable health care system," the agreement said.
The move comes amid heavy protests in Poland, which borders Germany, against strict abortion laws and as U.S. abortion rights are under attack.


Tags germany government law nazi abortion
