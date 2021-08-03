The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
GOP probe alleges that COVID-19 came from China's Wuhan lab - report

“This was the greatest coverup of all time and has caused the deaths of more than four million people around world, and people must be held responsible.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 3, 2021 05:35
A building with a sign of Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is pictured in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
A building with a sign of Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is pictured in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020.
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
An investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic conducted by the Republican Party has allegedly found proof that the pandemic originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, according to a House Committee of Foreign Affairs press release.
“As we continue to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe it’s time to completely dismiss the wet market as the source of the outbreak. Instead, as this report lays out, a preponderance of the evidence proves that all roads lead to the WIV,” Rep. Michael McCaul said in a statement.
He went on to accuse the virus of leaking in late August or early September of 2019, and a failed Chinese Communist Party coverup saw the virus spread, becoming a global pandemic.
The report cited further requests by the institute for funds in July 2019, $1.5 million for an overall of the lab's relatively new hazardous waste treatment system. The report alleges that this could indicate that those involved were concerned about possible leaks in the lab.
McCaul called on Congress to sanction the scientists at the lab and officials in the Chinese government who took part in this coverup, and also demanded Peter Daszak of New York's EcoHealth Alliance be subpoenaed to answer questions before the House.
“This was the greatest coverup of all time and has caused the deaths of more than four million people around world, and people must be held responsible,” McCaul said in the 84-page report.
The coronavirus pandemic is believed to have begun in the city of Wuhan in China, from where it has since spread throughout the world. It was widely believed by scientists that it had originated from a local wet market, but the once widely-dismissed theory that it could have come from the lab has begun picking up steam once again.


