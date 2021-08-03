GOP probe alleges that COVID-19 came from China's Wuhan lab - report

“As we continue to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe it’s time to completely dismiss the wet market as the source of the outbreak. Instead, as this report lays out, a preponderance of the evidence proves that all roads lead to the WIV,” Rep. Michael McCaul said in a statement.

He went on to accuse the virus of leaking in late August or early September of 2019, and a failed Chinese Communist Party coverup saw the virus spread, becoming a global pandemic.

The report cited further requests by the institute for funds in July 2019, $1.5 million for an overall of the lab's relatively new hazardous waste treatment system. The report alleges that this could indicate that those involved were concerned about possible leaks in the lab.

McCaul called on Congress to sanction the scientists at the lab and officials in the Chinese government who took part in this coverup, and also demanded Peter Daszak of New York's EcoHealth Alliance be subpoenaed to answer questions before the House.

“This was the greatest coverup of all time and has caused the deaths of more than four million people around world, and people must be held responsible,” McCaul said in the 84-page report.