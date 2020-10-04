The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Guatemala sends over 3,000 Honduran migrants home from caravan

Vice Minister of Foreign Relations Eduardo Hernandez called on the government of neighboring Honduras to step up efforts to stop the flow of migrants headed to the US due to health concerns.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 17:10
Guatemalan soldiers patrol to prevent a group of Honduran migrants who are trying to reach the U.S, from moving towards the Guatemala and Mexico border, as they sit outside the migrant shelter , in Tecun Uman, Guatemala October 3, 2020. (photo credit: JOSE TORRES / REUTERS)
Guatemalan soldiers patrol to prevent a group of Honduran migrants who are trying to reach the U.S, from moving towards the Guatemala and Mexico border, as they sit outside the migrant shelter , in Tecun Uman, Guatemala October 3, 2020.
(photo credit: JOSE TORRES / REUTERS)
GUATEMALA CITY - Guatemalan authorities sent more than 3,000 Honduran migrants back to their home country over the past few days, they said on Saturday, dissolving much of a caravan heading north even while dwindling groups continued the trek toward the United States.
Thousands of caravan members had crossed into Guatemala from Honduras without authorization last Thursday, pushing past troops at the border as they sought to escape poverty exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
As many as 2,800 people crossed the border in the initial incident, according to Guatemala's government.
Since then and on Saturday, 3,586 migrants had "opted to return," the government said.
Still, some appeared to press on toward Mexico. By Saturday evening, some 150 migrants were at a shelter in Tecun Uman, close to the Mexico border, while about 200 migrants were on the road in the Izabal region, between Honduras and Peten, Guatemalan migration authorities said.
Vice Minister of Foreign Relations Eduardo Hernandez called on the government of neighboring Honduras to step up efforts to stop the flow of migrants headed to the United States, calling the caravan a health risk amid the pandemic.
Honduras has not "assumed the responsibility to take preventative actions to avoid the problem," Hernandez said in a statement.
Honduras' Vice Foreign Minister Nelly Jerez said the government was working to prevent people from migrating illegally, including efforts to improve the economy and security.
On Saturday morning, the Honduran migration institute said it had registered 533 people who returned after setting out for Guatemala.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has taken steps to curb illegal immigration to avoid clashing with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, has suggested that the caravan's departure from Honduras had been timed to coincide with the U.S. election.
Mexican migration authorities have warned that any migrants who were to knowingly put others at risk of infection could face jail.
Trump insulted and threatened Mexico repeatedly in his 2015-16 election campaign and has made cracking down on illegal immigration a priority during his presidency. 


Tags migrants Guatemala Honduras
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus is the great equalizer, but it's not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman IMPROVE aims to improve food security in African countries By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by