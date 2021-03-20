How US tensions with Russia and China could impact Israel

In a sense, the US has created a self-fulfilling prophecy in this regard, putting in place openly a national strategy that views these countries as a global problem, and then ending up in a problem with them. The US is in the midst of growing tensions with both Russia and China , there are two countries that US national defense strategy sees as “near-peer” rivals in the world.In a sense, the US has created a self-fulfilling prophecy in this regard, putting in place openly a national strategy that views these countries as a global problem, and then ending up in a problem with them.

This is threatening the global order, the US claims. Recently revealed documents revealed that US concerns date back to 2018, when the Pentagon said “China is a strategic competitor using predatory economics to intimidate its neighbors while militarizing features in the South China Sea. Russia has violated the borders of nearby nations and pursues veto power over the economic, diplomatic, and security decisions of its neighbors.”This is threatening the global order, the US claims.

The Russian embassy in Washington then mocked the US by noting that it is receiving letters expressing support for US-Russia relations where American apologized for Washington’s “ill-considered moves toward Moscow.” Biden attacking Russia’s Vladimir Putin by calling him a “killer” isn’t the only issue facing DC. The US also went to a high-level meeting with China in Alaska. US-Russia ties are, meanwhile, at their most difficult point since the fall of the Soviet Union, CNN notes. Now, the new US administration is making good on promises to be tough on Moscow and Beijing. US President Joe Biden slammed Russia’s President last week.The Russian embassy in Washington then mocked the US by noting that it is receiving letters expressing support for US-Russia relations where American apologized for Washington’s “ill-considered moves toward Moscow.”Biden attacking Russia’s Vladimir Putin by calling him a “killer” isn’t the only issue facing DC. The US also went to a high-level meeting with China in Alaska. US-Russia ties are, meanwhile, at their most difficult point since the fall of the Soviet Union, CNN notes.

China's diplomat Yang Jiechi asked "is that the way that you had hoped to conduct this dialogue? Well, I think we thought too well of the US." While in the US the tough stance is getting applause, the world order may be affected by these spats. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke of "deep concern" he had picked up about China's behavior during a tour of Asia and condemned China for breaking rules that keep at bay a "a more violent world,” according to CNN. National security adviser Jake Sullivan also slammed China.China's diplomat Yang Jiechi asked "is that the way that you had hoped to conduct this dialogue? Well, I think we thought too well of the US." While in the US the tough stance is getting applause, the world order may be affected by these spats.

China is building up a massive navy that can challenge the US in the Pacific. It is also sponging up connections to traditional US partners in the Middle East. The US is concerned about China’s investments across the region and in Africa and South America and Europe. It appears that countries like Germany are moving close to the China-Russia orbit and are tired of US lectures about things like Nord Stream. All China and Russia have to do in these areas is pry away a few deals, not supplant the US. A port here and a pipeline there are how Russia and China are slowly pushing the US back. They know the US has huge infrastructure problems at home and that the ripple affects of the pandemic continue to cause chaos in the West. China, Russia, Iran and Turkey are working in concert increasingly to try to undermine the US wherever the US has influence. They work in different ways.China is building up a massive navy that can challenge the US in the Pacific. It is also sponging up connections to traditional US partners in the Middle East. The US is concerned about China’s investments across the region and in Africa and South America and Europe.It appears that countries like Germany are moving close to the China-Russia orbit and are tired of US lectures about things like Nord Stream. All China and Russia have to do in these areas is pry away a few deals, not supplant the US.A port here and a pipeline there are how Russia and China are slowly pushing the US back. They know the US has huge infrastructure problems at home and that the ripple affects of the pandemic continue to cause chaos in the West.

Iran and Turkey are riding this global exhaustion with US hegemony. They also want to invade states in the Middle East and supplant US allies, partners and influence. Both are active in Africa as well. They want increased rail and highway links with Russia and China.

During the Cold War, the Middle East was partly divided between pro-US states and Soviet-armed states. The Soviets once armed Syria, Iraq and Egypt. Whereas the US had closer alliances with the Shah’s Iran until 1979 and Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Turkey was a real NATO ally in those days. However, things changed with the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the rise of fundamentalist extremism, the drift of Turkey to Russia and changing fortunes in the region. Although Egypt chose to become part of the US orbit in the region and the US invaded Iraq, the overall picture is of declining US influence. The US is tired of “endless wars” and it looks like Iran, Turkey and China will capitalize on the US leaving Afghanistan. The larger picture is that that these tensions affect Israel.During the Cold War, the Middle East was partly divided between pro-US states and Soviet-armed states. The Soviets once armed Syria, Iraq and Egypt. Whereas the US had closer alliances with the Shah’s Iran until 1979 and Saudi Arabia and Turkey.Turkey was a real NATO ally in those days. However, things changed with the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the rise of fundamentalist extremism, the drift of Turkey to Russia and changing fortunes in the region.Although Egypt chose to become part of the US orbit in the region and the US invaded Iraq, the overall picture is of declining US influence. The US is tired of “endless wars” and it looks like Iran, Turkey and China will capitalize on the US leaving Afghanistan.

Howeverת that brief US success was quickly eroded by terrorism. Now the US has lost out in some areas. Iran has grabbed up Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria. US allies in the Gulf are seeking a lower profile. Israel is working with Greece and the Gulf. The former US administration of Obama ended up trying to keep Israel from the Gulf using John Kerry, and empowered Iran. Israel has more support from Washington today. However, that support comes at a difficult time because of the rise of Iran in the region and the new Turkey-Iran-Russia partnership. Israel has amicable relations with Russia and China, unlike the US. But US pressure on Israel seeks to reduce Israel connections to China. The end of the Cold War brought US hegemony to the Middle East, symbolized by the huge coalition against Saddam in 1991 and the rapid way the US prosecution of the war destroyed Saddam’s Soviet-doctrine army.Howeverת that brief US success was quickly eroded by terrorism. Now the US has lost out in some areas. Iran has grabbed up Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria. US allies in the Gulf are seeking a lower profile. Israel is working with Greece and the Gulf.The former US administration of Obama ended up trying to keep Israel from the Gulf using John Kerry, and empowered Iran. Israel has more support from Washington today.However, that support comes at a difficult time because of the rise of Iran in the region and the new Turkey-Iran-Russia partnership. Israel has amicable relations with Russia and China, unlike the US. But US pressure on Israel seeks to reduce Israel connections to China.

In the face of the Iranian threat, Russia and China matter. They also matter economically and also due to Russia’s role in Syria. Although Turkey and Israel technically have relations, Turkey has sought to prevent Israel’s relations with the Gulf and Kosovo. This means Israel is rapidly increasing ties with Greece and the Gulf and also countries like India. But Israel wants a positive relationship with Moscow and Beijing, not an adversarial one. Israel also wants to make sure that its strategic and defense partnership with the US, which increasingly means defense ties on numerous levels, remains intact as Washington ups the rhetoric with China. Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz raised eyebrows for critiquing Biden’s comments on Putin. That is because some expect Israel to do what Washington wants in relations with Russia and China. But Israel’s choices are more complex.In the face of the Iranian threat, Russia and China matter. They also matter economically and also due to Russia’s role in Syria.Although Turkey and Israel technically have relations, Turkey has sought to prevent Israel’s relations with the Gulf and Kosovo. This means Israel is rapidly increasing ties with Greece and the Gulf and also countries like India.But Israel wants a positive relationship with Moscow and Beijing, not an adversarial one. Israel also wants to make sure that its strategic and defense partnership with the US, which increasingly means defense ties on numerous levels, remains intact as Washington ups the rhetoric with China.

Much of this is exaggerated, portraying Israel as running into the arms of China. But the overall message is clear, they want Israel to make clear that is being colder to China. Israel is treading carefully on these demands. Similarly on Russia, Israel treads carefully. Israel has been in these complex scenarios before, such as when Russia fought a war with Georgia in 2008 and Israel had good relations with Georgia. In addition, Ukraine has sought better ties with Jerusalem, and Russia and Ukraine are locked in controversy over Crimea and the Donbas. Israel doesn’t want to take sides in any of this. But since 2015 when Moscow increased its role in Syria, Israel has worked with Russia to discuss Syria. US commentaries, especially among pro-Israel voices that are linked to the US national security establishment, have warned about Israel-China ties for years.Much of this is exaggerated, portraying Israel as running into the arms of China. But the overall message is clear, they want Israel to make clear that is being colder to China.Israel is treading carefully on these demands. Similarly on Russia, Israel treads carefully. Israel has been in these complex scenarios before, such as when Russia fought a war with Georgia in 2008 and Israel had good relations with Georgia.In addition, Ukraine has sought better ties with Jerusalem, and Russia and Ukraine are locked in controversy over Crimea and the Donbas. Israel doesn’t want to take sides in any of this. But since 2015 when Moscow increased its role in Syria, Israel has worked with Russia to discuss Syria.

The larger context of the current US anger with Russia and China may end with Russia, China, Iran and Turkey all calling the US bluff, in a sense asserting their role in a new multi-polar world. This has already happened quietly.

In 2019 there was the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Bishkek and then the next day the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jingping met with leaders of Central Asian states, as well as India and Pakistan, to discuss regional and global issues. They adopted the Bishkek Declaration that sought to emphasize the need to fight “three forces of evil,” including separatism, terrorism and extremism. The countries said they were working to challenge “cross-border crime” and “build a multi-polar world order.”