Howard Stern under fire, video resurfaces of shock jock donning blackface

Longtime American shock jock Howard Stern has come under recent scrutiny following the resurfacing of a 1993 skit in which Stern wore blackface and extensively used the n-word, according to Forbes.The satirical skit was based off of a performance that took place at the 1993 Friar Club roast of Whoopi Goldberg, acted out by former Cheers star Ted Danson, during which Danson wore blackface and extensively used the n-word as well. The video features Stern and Robin Quivers, his co-host of nearly 40 years, where Stern plays Danson, The Jeffersons' Sherman Hensley plays Goldberg and Quivers plays a show host interviewing Stern and Hensley.The video was featured in Stern's New Year’s Rotten Eve Pageant, which aired on pay-per-view in 1993.“Don’t be all racially offended because Whoopi all wrote ’em for me,” Stern said after getting a round of deep sighs from the audience for referring to Hensley as a "smelly n**ger," according to the Jewish Voice.“What does ya call a black rocket scientist?” Stern asks Quivers, according to the Jewish Voice. “A n**ger... Whoopi wrote it Whoopi wrote it.”“I want ya to give us a kiss you smelly c**k head coon,” he said at one point during the skit to Quivers, according to the Jewish Voice.The resurgence of the video sparked outrage on social media, with many requesting Stern to apologize.Stern signed a five-year deal worth $500 million with Sirius Radio and began airing his show in 2006 after spending decades on traditional radio, which runs to this day. He is often noted as one of the pioneers of satellite radio, and has been bringing Sirius XM to the prominence it stands at today - with a few satellite channels dedicated to his show specifically.
Zachary Keyser and Reuters contributed to this report.
Zachary Keyser and Reuters contributed to this report.