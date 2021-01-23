The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iditarod sled-dog race losing Exxon support amid animal-rights pressure

“No reputable company wants to associate with a race that forces dogs to run until they collapse," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 23, 2021 03:50
Matt Hall gets his team ready at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., March 2, 2019. (photo credit: KERRY TASKER / REUTERS)
Matt Hall gets his team ready at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., March 2, 2019.
(photo credit: KERRY TASKER / REUTERS)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The world’s most famous sled-dog race, celebrated by Alaskans for half a century but condemned by animal-rights activists as inhumane, is losing one of its biggest corporate sponsors.
Energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp. said on Friday it plans to sever ties with the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race after this year's 49th edition of the contest, citing economic concerns.
“After careful review of sponsorships in light of current economic conditions, we’ve decided to conclude our sponsorship of the Iditarod following the 2021 race,” Ashley Alemayehu, an Exxon Mobil spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement.
Exxon’s sponsorship focused on the race’s education program, which provides study material to schools nationwide.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), a longtime Iditarod foe, claimed a victory with the decision.
“No reputable company wants to associate with a race that forces dogs to run until they collapse," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said, calling on other sponsors to quit "this spectacle of suffering."
Animal rights activists have criticized the Iditarod for pushing its dog teams too hard in racing and training, and for subjecting its canine contestants to dangerous conditions. Five dogs died during or immediately after 2017's race.
Iditarod mushers and officials have long defended their dog-care record, citing the army of volunteer veterinarians involved and extensive dog health screening conducted before each race.
In response to Exxon’s decision, PETA plans to withdraw its Iditarod-related shareholder resolution and cancel an anti-Exxon advertising and protest campaign set to start next week, the group said.
Iditarod representatives were not immediately available for comment.
Exxon’s move follows the loss in recent years of such longtime corporate sponsors as Alaska Airlines and Wells Fargo.
This year’s race has been sharply pared back due to the coronavirus pandemic to an 860-mile out-and-back trail instead of the traditional 1,000-mile route from Anchorage to Nome.
The race is due to start in Anchorage on March 6.


