IFIMES directors meet IACA director, discuss fight against corruption

Directors of the International Institute for Middle-East and Balkan Studies (IFIMES) visited the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) in Vienna and talked with the academy's Dean and Executive Secretary Ambassador Thomas Stelzer about ways of combating corruption. Based in Laxenburg, Austria, the IACA is an intergovernmental organization that teaches government officials about the risks of corruption and anti-corruption measures. It is available to UN-member states and intergovernmental organizations. IFIMES on the other hand, gathers and selects various information on key conflict areas in the world, with the aim of promoting global conflict resolutions and preventive actions against new global disputes. The directors of IFIMES, Assist. Prof. Dr. Zijad Bećirović and Bakhatyar Aljaf, were accompanied by the Head of the permanent mission of IFIMES in Austria and at international organizations based in Vienna, Prof. Dr. Anis H. Bajrektarević.During their meeting with Ambassador Stelzer, IFIMES directors presented their current activities in the regions of the Balkans and the Middle East and noted that the Western Balkans region is going through a difficult period of mutual tensions and numerous uncertainties, while emphasizing the role that crime and corruption play in threatening peace and regional stability. Ambassador Stelzer presented the IACA's main priorities in the coming period and suggested that the IACA and IFIMES jointly organize an event dedicated to the fight against corruption. Ambassador Stelzer also told the delegation that he would like to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoU) between the institutes, as to allow for further cooperation on the matter.All agreed to meet again soon and to continue their shared efforts to fight corruption and raise awareness to the fact that the fight against corruption has no alternative.