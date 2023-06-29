Wagner shot down one of few command aircraft in revolt - UK

One of Russia's few IL-22M airborne command post aircraft was shot down during Wagner's brief revolt on Saturday, which could impact Russia's air force command and coordination capabilities, the UK Defense Ministry said in Thursday morning intelligence update.

The IL-22M is part of a small command, control, and communications fleet of around 12 aircraft, according to the UK.

"The Il-22M is part of a relatively small fleet of up to 12 aircraft, heavily utilized for both airborne command and control, and radio relay tasks," said the UK Defense Ministry. "These special mission aircraft have played a key role in orchestrating Russian forces in their war against Ukraine. As high value assets they have operated within the safety of Russian airspace, far beyond the range of Ukrainian air defense systems."

Consequences of losing the aircraft

The UK said that the loss of such aircraft could result in reduced capability to manage air missions, in particular during "high tempo operations." This likely would refer to multiple concurrent and back-to-back operations.

The downing of the aircraft and loss of the crew to infighting could also damage morale, said the UK Defense Ministry.

Russian Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighters (credit: REUTERS)

The IL-22M was not the only aircraft lost in the short-lived revolt. At least two helicopters were also downed.