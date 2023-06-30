The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
WSJ REPORT: US to send 'secret weapon' ATACMS Missiles to fight Russia in Ukraine

The long-range missiles would give Ukraine a strategic advantage over Russia and allow them to strike targets behind the front lines.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 30, 2023 02:53
Ukrainian servicemen prepare an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger mobile air defence missile system for work during their combat shift, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANNA VOITENKO)
Ukrainian servicemen prepare an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger mobile air defence missile system for work during their combat shift, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANNA VOITENKO)

The US is close to approving transfers of long-range missiles which would allow Ukraine to strike targets far from the front line and possibly even in Russia, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) has a range of about 190 miles (305 km), which would be sufficient for Ukraine to strike Russian targets far from the front lines.

President Biden has yet to sign off on the transfer, partly due to concerns among US officials that Ukraine could use it to strike Russian territory, escalating the conflict into a wider war with the West. 

There are signs that the White House, which has so far been reluctant to transfer this type of missile system, may have begun coming around to the idea. 

The internal turmoil in Russia last Saturday has highlighted to the White House the need to boost Ukrainian weapons systems. Russian mercenary group Wagner, led by owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, attempted to reach the capital of Moscow last week, ostensibly due to disputes with the Defense Ministry. 

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Yulia Morozova) Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Yulia Morozova)

Possible missile system transfer

Senior Ukrainian defense officials had received positive signs in recent weeks that the US understands the need for the ATACMS system, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Long-range missile systems are needed if Ukraine wishes to re-take Crimea, they would allow Ukraine the ability to strike Crimea without needing to gain new ground. 

The Pentagon however denied that the US was close to transferring the missile systems, saying they were "not aware of any imminent decisions as it relates to ATACMs," as reported by Reuters.



