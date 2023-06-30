The US is close to approving transfers of long-range missiles which would allow Ukraine to strike targets far from the front line and possibly even in Russia, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) has a range of about 190 miles (305 km), which would be sufficient for Ukraine to strike Russian targets far from the front lines.

President Biden has yet to sign off on the transfer, partly due to concerns among US officials that Ukraine could use it to strike Russian territory, escalating the conflict into a wider war with the West.

There are signs that the White House, which has so far been reluctant to transfer this type of missile system, may have begun coming around to the idea.

The internal turmoil in Russia last Saturday has highlighted to the White House the need to boost Ukrainian weapons systems. Russian mercenary group Wagner, led by owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, attempted to reach the capital of Moscow last week, ostensibly due to disputes with the Defense Ministry.

Possible missile system transfer

Senior Ukrainian defense officials had received positive signs in recent weeks that the US understands the need for the ATACMS system, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Long-range missile systems are needed if Ukraine wishes to re-take Crimea, they would allow Ukraine the ability to strike Crimea without needing to gain new ground.

The Pentagon however denied that the US was close to transferring the missile systems, saying they were "not aware of any imminent decisions as it relates to ATACMs," as reported by Reuters.