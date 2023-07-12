The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News Russia-Ukraine War

'We're not Amazon,' UK defense minister tells Ukraine

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said Britain and its allies will double down its support for Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 12, 2023 19:02

Updated: JULY 12, 2023 19:53
Residents stand in line to collect humanitarian aid at a Red Cross distribution point, as Russia's attacks on Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, June 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU)
Residents stand in line to collect humanitarian aid at a Red Cross distribution point, as Russia's attacks on Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, June 10, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU)

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday he had warned Ukraine that its international allies were "not Amazon" and Kyiv needed to show gratitude for weapons donations to persuade Western politicians to give more.

London has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters since Russia's invasion last year, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said Britain and its allies will double down its support for Ukraine.

But Wallace warned that Ukraine had to persuade US lawmakers and "doubting politicians in other countries that it's worth it," and that "whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude."

Wallace was speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania in response to a question from a reporter about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's complaints that Kyiv had not been given a timeline for joining the alliance.

Wallace recalled that he had traveled last year to Ukraine, where he was presented with a shopping list of weapons.

"You know, we're not Amazon," he said, referring to the giant American tech and retail company. "I told them that last year, when I drove 11 hours to be given a list."

A girl looks on at a display of Russian weapon systems used in their attacks, outside St Michael's Cathedral, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS) A girl looks on at a display of Russian weapon systems used in their attacks, outside St Michael's Cathedral, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS)

Defense packages are not the same as retail packages

On Wednesday Zelensky softened his tone, saying that the results of the summit had been good even if there had not been a formal invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, and that he had received positive news on defense packages from allies.

Asked about Wallace's comments, Sunak said that Zelensky had been grateful for the support given so far and that more support would be forthcoming as required.

"President Zelensky has expressed his gratitude for what we have done on a number of occasions," Sunak told a press conference at the summit in Vilnius.

"I completely understand Volodymyr's desire to do everything he can to protect his people and to stop this war, and we will continue to give him the support that he needs."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Israeli forces are happy to kill children,' BBC anchor tells ex-PM Bennett

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett adresses the Israeli parliament during a "40 signatures debate" in the plenum hall of the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by